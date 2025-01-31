AbbVie: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $22 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $15.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.87 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.28 billion, or $2.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $56.33 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.12 to $12.32 per share.

AbbVie shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 27%. The stock has increased 6.5% in the last 12 months.

