Abbott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (AP) — ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (AP) — Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.23 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Abbott Park, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $5.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs posted revenue of $10.97 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.4 billion, or $7.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Abbott expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.09.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.25 per share.

Abbott shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 27%. The stock has risen slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

