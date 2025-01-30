ABB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $987 million. On a per-share…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $987 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 54 cents per share.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $8.59 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.94 billion, or $2.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.85 billion.

ABB shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year.

