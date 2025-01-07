AAR: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $30.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $686.1 million in the period.

AAR shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $61.40, a climb of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

