A.O. Smith: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $109.7 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $109.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $912.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $952.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $533.6 million, or $3.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.82 billion.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion.

A.O. Smith shares have climbed 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.