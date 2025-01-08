8 Jobs That Welcome Older Workers

As the U.S. workforce ages, many industries recognize the value of experience that workers age 50 and older can bring…

As the U.S. workforce ages, many industries recognize the value of experience that workers age 50 and older can bring to a role. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the labor force is expected to grow by 96.5% by 2030, and this demographic shift is opening up opportunities for older workers in various sectors.

If you are 50 or older and seeking employment, consider the following jobs that welcome older workers:

— Health care professionals

— Sales representatives

— Motor vehicle operators

— Real estate brokers and sales agents

— Education and tutoring

— Administrative and virtual assistants

— Event attendees and ushers

— Tour guides

Health Care Professionals

With an aging population, there is a growing need for workers in the medical field. According to data from BLS, employment for health information technologists and medical registrars is projected to grow 16% by 2033. If you opt for a job in home care services, you could help other older people perform daily tasks and administer medication.

Sales Representatives

Positions like sales representatives, sales executives and technical sales representatives are in demand. Workers 50 and older bring sought-after characteristics to this field, including reliability and strong customer service skills that predate digital advances. If you enjoy helping others and have strong communication skills, a position in sales could be a good fit. Many positions offer flexible hours and allow you to start part time or you may opt for a remote position to help clients from home.

Motor Vehicle Operators

This field includes bus drivers, taxi drivers and chauffeurs. Many older workers find these roles appealing because of the flexible hours and the opportunity to interact with others in their community. A high school diploma and a few months of training are typically required to enter this field. Delivery services for supermarkets, retailers and restaurants, along with ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft, are also options. As consumers grow more accustomed to home delivery, the on-demand economy will most likely require more workers.

Real Estate Brokers and Sales Agents

You can transfer your years of professional experience, networking and communication skills to real estate, which is relationship-driven and has nearly three times the number of retirement-age employees compared to other financial services industries, according to research from Deloitte. The real estate industry offers flexible schedules and the potential for high earnings. Many individuals over 50 transition into real estate to continue working and staying active. You’ll need to check your state requirements to see what is needed to become a real estate agent in your area.

Education and Tutoring

Older workers passionate about teaching can find opportunities as tutors or instructors. You’ll have a chance to share your knowledge and expertise, which can leave an impact on students. Consider opportunities in your community, as you might teach classes for adults or offer a course in a specialized subject. Online jobs are also available if you prefer to stay at home.

Administrative and Virtual Assistants

Administrative roles, including virtual assistants, offer flexible work environments and the chance to help others. This could be a good match if you excel at organization, recording data, sending messages and keeping records. Administrative assistant is an ideal position for older workers, and it can be done remotely.

Event Ushers and Attendants

The U.S. event services market is projected to have a 7% compounded annual growth rate through 2032. If you enjoy watching local performances and connecting with others, look for ways to help with community events. You could attend sporting events, classical concerts or the theater. These roles often offer part-time hours and the chance to work seasonally.

Tour Guides

Long-time residents are often knowledgeable about nearby attractions and local history. If you enjoy storytelling and engaging with others, consider a position as a tour guide. You’ll have the chance to share insights about your area and may gain a deeper appreciation of your community’s background. The National Tour Association offers a certified tour professional certification, or you could take a course in your community on how to present to groups.

Update 01/10/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.