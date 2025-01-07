7 Uncommon College Clubs

Unusual college clubs College is not just about classroom learning — it also offers opportunities for students to explore hobbies…

Unusual college clubs

College is not just about classroom learning — it also offers opportunities for students to explore hobbies and potential careers. One way of doing so is by signing up for campus clubs and organizations. While offerings vary per campus, club categories often range from academics and community service to religion and racial or cultural identities. But the options don’t end there. Here is a list of seven unique clubs — such as skydiving, paranormal activity, storm chasing and beekeeping — that aren’t available at every college. Students should do their own research about extracurricular activities on their campus, as options may change from year to year based on interest.

Skydiving Club

When it comes to college clubs, your first thought might be Greek life. However, there are groups for countless hobbies and interests, even for thrill-seekers. For instance, skydiving is one of many club sports students can register for at the University of Connecticut. While UConn’s skydiving club is competitive, prior experience isn’t required. Members train for collegiate competitions, where jumps are judged on formations or accuracy landings. Training takes place at a wind tunnel, which simulates freefall, in Nashua, New Hampshire and members jump from planes at the club’s main drop zone in Ellington, Connecticut.

Theme Park Engineering Club

If you’re interested in a career in the amusement park design industry or just enjoy the thrill of riding rollercoasters, schools like Drexel University in Pennsylvania, The Pennsylvania State University and the University at Buffalo–SUNY offer theme park engineering clubs. Students in Drexel’s Theme Park Engineering & Design Group, for instance, work on design projects; take trips to theme parks like Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Walt Disney Imagineering HQ, Hersheypark and Six Flags; and attend industry-related conferences around the U.S. and Canada. Although the club’s name references engineering, it’s open to all undergraduates at Drexel regardless of major.

Paranormal Club

At some colleges, talk of spirits and the supernatural doesn’t just start and end around Halloween — it’s a year-round club topic. Paranormal phenomena are researched and discussed in meetings at The Ohio State University’s paranormal club, for instance. While Ohio State boasts several hauntings — including reports of footsteps and a shadowy figure in the library basement and a flickering light seen in the tower of Orton Hall, the second-oldest building on campus — there’s more to the club than ghost tours and spooky tales. The club also hosts movie nights and information sessions on topics like tarot cards, psychics and aliens.

Storm Chasers Club

Storm chasers aren’t just in movies, like “Twister.” They are also on college campuses — although you won’t see students getting close to a tornado. Meteorology majors or those intrigued by severe weather can join the storm chase team at Ball State University in Indiana, for instance. The team observes severe storms that affect east central Indiana and provides real-time data to the National Weather Service, local television shows and radio stations, and law enforcement, according to Ball State’s website. Members also take field trips to the National Weather Service and guest speakers visit to answer questions about their own storm-chasing experiences and related career paths.

Beekeeping Club

Research indicates that U.S. beekeepers lost nearly half of their managed bee colonies between April 2022 and April 2023. Bees continue to face pesticide exposure and threats to their habitat. Some colleges are taking action by educating students and community members about these pollinators through beekeeping clubs. Members of the beekeeping clubs at Cornell University in New York and Edmonds College in Washington, for instance, receive hands-on learning about honey extraction and hive management, and hear from experts in the field. When not in beekeeping suits, club members also create candles and other crafts using collected beeswax. Edmonds’ club even sells the honey gathered from their hives.

Cheese Club

Food often brings people together. That’s the case at New York University and Northeastern University in Massachusetts — schools that both have cheese clubs. Northeastern’s club, for instance, presents a different theme each week, such as fruity cheeses, expensive cheeses, Italian cheeses and crumble cheeses. Members taste the chosen cheeses while mingling with peers. When the club hosts executive board elections, winners receive and wear a cheese hat. At NYU, some past club events — which occur monthly — include cheese trivia, a cheesecake party, cheese around the world, and mac and cheese night.

Puzzle Club

A puzzle isn’t just an activity to do in the dorms by yourself or with friends; it’s also a way to meet people. The Puzzlers of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, for instance, brings together students interested in either recreational or competitive puzzling. During weekly meetings, members can complete a jigsaw puzzle at their own pace or choose to learn and practice speed puzzling. Other colleges have different variations of a puzzle club. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for example, hosts a puzzlehunt competition that attracts more than 2,000 people each year, according to its website. Participating teams work to solve different puzzles, a process that directs them to a hidden object on campus.

