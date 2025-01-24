24 Top Things to Do in South Dakota

With a vast expanse of natural splendor, South Dakota is rich in history, outdoor experiences and unique activities. In the…

With a vast expanse of natural splendor, South Dakota is rich in history, outdoor experiences and unique activities. In the Mount Rushmore State, visitors will find two of the world’s longest caves, the largest mammoth research facility on earth, the final resting place of several Western legends, and sites sacred to Native Americans, among many other one-of-a-kind attractions that families, groups and individuals will love.

Ready to start planning a trip to South Dakota? West of the Missouri River dividing the state, you’ll find the Black Hills, Crazy Horse Memorial and the Badlands. To the east lies South Dakota’s newest park, on top of larger-than-life sculptures and majestic falls. Read on for a list of top things to do in South Dakota.

Crazy Horse Memorial: Crazy Horse

This larger-than-life mountain monument is dedicated to Crazy Horse (or Tasunke Witco in the Lakota language), who led a band of Lakota warriors against George Armstrong Custer’s battalion at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876. Crazy Horse Memorial, which has been under construction since 1948, stands in the heart of the Black Hills and is the world’s largest sculptural undertaking. Although the monument remains unfinished, it attracts more than 1 million visitors every year.

While at Crazy Horse Memorial, you can also check out the Indian Museum of North America, which houses artwork and artifacts from more than 300 Indigenous nations. The Native American Educational and Cultural Center is also worth a visit to learn about Native American history and culture through hands-on activities and instruction from Indigenous artists. Throughout the year, the complex hosts events such as cultural performances and experiences.

Travelers can dine at the Laughing Water Restaurant. The biannual Crazy Horse Volksmarch gives visitors the opportunity to hike to the top of the memorial and stand face-to-face with Crazy Horse. Visitors say the memorial is an ideal place to learn about North American Indigenous peoples and to witness history in the making.

Address: 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730

Mount Rushmore National Memorial: Keystone

Carved into the Six Grandfathers Mountain — as it’s known to the Lakota people — Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a tribute to four presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. It’s located less than 25 miles southwest of Rapid City. The first carving at the monument occurred in 1927, and the final drilling took place in 1941. The result was four faces, each about 60 feet tall — the original plans included the presidents’ bodies to their waists, but World War II cut funding to the project.

Past visitors call Mount Rushmore a bucket list item. Activities include ranger talks, Native American hoop dances and a seasonal nightly lighting ceremony. As one of the top attractions in the United States, the monument is busiest during the summer months, so if you want smaller crowds (without the cold weather), time your visit to Mount Rushmore for May, September or October. Mount Rushmore is also gorgeous in the early morning when the rising sun hits the faces — and sometimes you’ll have the whole place for yourself.

Address: 13000 Highway 244, Keystone, SD 57751

Custer State Park: Custer

Located roughly 30 miles south of Rapid City, Custer State Park boasts rolling hills, granite peaks and crystal-clear water. Whether you’re planning a one-day outing or want to stay overnight, the park offers both campsites and cabins. Through Custer State Park Resort, you can make hotel or group cabin accommodations. In the park, you’ll find plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy: Options include hiking, biking, fishing, boating, hunting, horseback riding, swimming and snowshoeing.

Custer State Park is also famous for its herd of nearly 1,400 free-roaming bison, as well as wildlife such as deer, antelope, mountain goats, elk, coyotes, bighorn sheep and wild turkeys. Many visitors particularly recommend a visit to beautiful Sylvan Lake: Its calm water and stunning rock formations make it a popular wedding destination.

Address: 13329 U.S. Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730

Badlands National Park

About 60 miles southeast of Rapid City sits Badlands National Park, known as the “Land of Stone and Light.” The park’s otherworldly landscape is a labyrinth of pinnacles, buttes, spires and canyons, which formed over the course of 75 million years. It’s also home to ancient fossils of saber-toothed carnivores and three-toed horses, among other species. Even if you just want to drive through the park via the Badlands Loop Road, you’ll want to make several stops to take in the region’s fascinating topography.

Recent visitors praised Badlands National Park’s excellent hiking trails. The park is also a wonderful place to observe wildlife, go for a bike ride or spot constellations in the night sky — it even hosts the annual Badlands Astronomy Festival every summer. Plus, for visitors looking to stay overnight, the park offers two official campgrounds.

Wind Cave National Park

Wind Cave, named for the barometric winds at its entrance, was the first cave to be declared a national park. According to Lakota oral tradition, the cave is a sacred place from which humans and bison first emerged to live on the Earth’s surface. Spanning at least 167 miles, Wind Cave National Park is the sixth-longest cave in the world and is home to perhaps the world’s largest concentration of boxwork formations — a rare structure of honeycomb-patterned calcite on the cave’s walls. If you’re planning a visit, make sure you reserve a ranger-guided tour early, as they often sell out a few hours in advance.

Above the cave, you can experience the biodiversity of the prairie. There are more than 30 miles of hiking trails, and you’ll be able to see free-roaming bison, prairie dogs, elk, various birds and more. The park has an official campground, but backcountry camping is also an option for more experienced adventurers. Recent visitors say the rangers and visitor center staff are knowledgeable about the area, and even if you don’t get to tour the cave, the park is worth a visit.

National Music Museum: Vermillion

Located at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion — about 65 miles south of Sioux Falls — the National Music Museum hosts various events where guests can experience different musical styles and genres via live performances. The museum’s collections span hundreds of years of musical history. The National Music Museum hosts more than 14,000 instruments in all different categories, from woodwinds to strings to percussion, representing greats like Antonio Stradivari and Elvis Presley.

Visitors will learn about the art and craft of musical instruments and the role they play in people’s lives. You’ll also be able to see and learn about the various musical instruments that have been used throughout human history in diverse cultures and civilizations. For anyone who appreciates music and its contribution to the human experience, past travelers highly recommend the National Music Museum.

Address: 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069

Jewel Cave National Monument: Custer

South Dakota’s intriguing Jewel Cave National Monument, located about 55 miles southwest of Rapid City, is currently considered the fifth-longest cave in the world. With more than 200 miles of mapped and surveyed passages, the cave provides a fascinating array of colors, fragile formations and scientific mysteries. Guided cave tours are available, though they tend to sell out quickly, so book in advance. Keep in mind that tours are at least moderately strenuous, so consider your health and potential physical limitations before booking.

The Historic Lantern Tour is a half-mile route through low and narrow passages with a tour guide dressed in 1930s garb; lanterns provide the only light. The Scenic Tour — the cave’s most popular — is another half-mile route that includes a visit to various chambers and passages along a paved trail with electric lighting. Meanwhile, the Discovery Tour is a short 20-minute introduction to Jewel Cave and an excellent option for those who require a wheelchair or have difficulty climbing stairs. Past visitors to this tourist attraction say the cave is an otherworldly experience and makes a great activity for families with small children.

Address: 11149 U.S. Route 16, Building B12, Custer, SD 57730

South Dakota Air and Space Museum: Box Elder

Situated about 12 miles from Rapid City, the South Dakota Air and Space Museum is home to a collection of aircraft, documents and artifacts that provide a complete history of Ellsworth Air Force Base, which played a crucial role in the Cold War. In a two-part experience, visitors can see an outdoor air park and, in the busiest tourism months, an indoor gallery.

In the exterior display, visitors will see more than 30 aircraft and missiles such as the B-29, B-52 and B-1 bombers as well as the Titan I and Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missiles. The indoor exhibits include uniforms worn by different aviation services, instruments, flight gear and smaller artifacts. Docents are available, and there is a gift shop. Entrance to the museum is free. The indoor galleries are closed in late December, reopening in the spring. Travelers call this museum a must-see particularly for plane enthusiasts but still an interesting free stop for anyone.

Address: 2890 Davis Drive, Ellsworth AFB, SD 57706

Native American Scenic Byway

Drive this route bisecting South Dakota for scenic views of the Missouri River as well as Indigenous tribal history and culture. The route travels through the lands of the Yankton, Crow Creek, Lower Brule, Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux tribes. From mixed-grass prairies to rolling hills to limestone cliffs along the river, you’ll be treated to a diverse array of undeveloped landscapes. Wildlife is abundant here, allowing you the chance to spot prairie dogs, pronghorn, deer, bison and elk.

Make time for a stop just outside of Chamberlain, where on a hill overlooking the Missouri stands “Dignity: Of Earth and Sky,” a 50-foot-tall statue of a Native American woman created to honor the Lakota and Dakota peoples. Other places worth visiting include the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area near Yankton; the largest burial mound complex on the Great Plains near Fort Thompson; the capital city of Pierre; and the Klein Museum in Mobridge, which houses rare Native artifacts.

The Mammoth Site: Hot Springs

This paleontological site with a museum in Hot Springs is ideal for history buffs. Despite the age of its ancient inhabitants, the site wasn’t discovered until 1974, when a heavy machine operator struck a 7-foot-long mammoth tusk while leveling the ground for a housing development. Still an active dig site, this attraction has produced a variety of Ice Age fossils, which include bones from more than 60 mammoths along with dozens of other animals from the time. It is North America’s only late Ice Age facility of its kind in North America.

The museum also offers self-guided tours, along with various classes, learning activities, summer programs and other opportunities to learn about paleontology, archaeology, animal tracks and more. Past visitors say the Mammoth Site is a wonderful experience for both adults and children and offers fascinating archeological displays. The site is open year-round and charges a fee for admission.

Address: 1800 Highway 18 Bypass, Hot Springs, SD 57747

Spearfish Canyon: Spearfish

Predating the Grand Canyon, the renowned Spearfish Canyon is one of the most beautiful places to visit in South Dakota. The canyon stretches between Spearfish, which is near the Wyoming border, and Cheyenne Crossing, 20 miles to the south. While driving through the canyon, expect to see towering limestone cliffs as well as spruces, ponderosa pines, aspens, birches and other tree varieties. You may also come across animals such as deer, mountain goats, porcupines and bobcats.

Some of the major attractions you’ll want to include on your itinerary are Roughlock Falls, Spearfish Falls and Bridal Veil Falls: a cascading 60-foot waterfall with an observation platform. To experience Spearfish Canyon’s beautiful fall foliage, plan your trip for September or October. Locals never tire of driving through the canyon, but some say that you should leave your vehicle and hike for the full experience.

Redlin Art Center: Watertown

Open since 1997, the Redlin Art Center honors the work of famed wildlife and Americana artist and Watertown native Terry Redlin. More than 160 of his original art paintings are on display. The art center is the late artist’s gift to his hometown. Redlin’s son Charles designed and built the site, and Redlin donated the art as a way to repay his hometown and South Dakota for a $1,500 scholarship that put him through art school.

The galleries display select originals from 1978 to 1984 in addition to every original that Redlin painted after 1985. His “America the Beautiful” series of eight paintings represents a tribute to American ideals and values, depicting scenes like golden prairies settled by pioneer families and serene fishing waters. His series “An American Portrait” honors veterans and their families. The 52,000-square-foot brick building that houses the collection is designed to enhance the experience with polished granite imported from India and Africa. The Redlin Art Center is free to visit and open year-round.

Address: 1200 33rd St., Watertown, SD 57201

Deadwood

Deadwood is an authentic Wild West town established in 1876 by gold prospectors. About 15 miles southeast of Spearfish, Deadwood’s historic downtown is now filled with attractions and entertainment. At Mount Moriah Cemetery you’ll see the graves of legends like Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane. Travelers can also visit the town brothel to learn about Deadwood’s history of prostitution — which didn’t end until 1980 — and check out the Adams Museum, which was founded in 1930 to provide a look into Black Hills history. Museum artifacts on display include a pencil sketch of Wild Bill Hickok and Potato Creek Johnny’s original 7.346-troy-ounce gold nugget.

The town is also home to several casinos and gaming halls; a handful of breweries and wineries; and shops selling souvenirs, Native American art and jewelry, and a variety of other wares. Visitors enjoy experiencing some of the charm of the Wild West in this town — including the daily shoot-out reenactment.

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Sturgis

If you’re a hardcore biker, there’s nothing quite like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Every year, hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists descend upon the small town of Sturgis for one of the largest and longest-running motorcycle rallies in the world. The rally begins on the first Friday in August and lasts for 10 days, and you don’t need to ride a motorcycle just to take in the experience. The rally hosts several events, including an opening ceremony, a pub crawl, a beard and mustache contest, and a 5k run. There are also concerts with a mix of regional bands and big names.

With so many people visiting this small town at once, be prepared to plan your accommodation well in advance. Options include hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfasts, cabins, cottages, vacation rentals, campgrounds and RV parks.

Reptile Gardens: Rapid City

The Guinness Book of World Records listed Reptile Gardens — just 7 miles south of downtown Rapid City — in 2014 and again in 2018 as the world’s largest reptile zoo. Visitors will find some of the world’s most dangerous, gigantic and beautiful reptiles here. This unique park is set in botanical gardens with thousands of flowers and plants.

Get up close and personal with giant tortoises or pet a python or a baby alligator at one of the shows. You’ll see turtles, lizards, crocodilians, birds, frogs and bugs as well as some of South Dakota’s native reptiles. Be sure to meet Maniac, a 16-foot-long saltwater crocodile. The park also features shops with everything from reptile books and merchandise to Indigenous art and artifacts, plus a cafe. Visitors rave about this attraction and recommend going early in the day to beat the crowds.

Address: 8955 U.S. Highway 16, Rapid City, SD 57702

Good Earth State Park at Blood Run

Good Earth State Park at Blood Run is located just outside of Sioux Falls near the Iowa border. The Blood Run National Historic Landmark is an important cultural and historical site since it’s known as the largest site of the Oneota culture and one of the oldest U.S. sites of long-term human habitation. The area was a gathering place for ceremonies and a trading center for Native American peoples between A.D. 1300 and 1700 because of the favorable environment here.

At the park’s visitor center, you can check out the exhibits and programs that highlight the area’s historical and cultural significance. You’ll also find hiking trails, fishing spots, picnic tables and other amenities that allow you to connect with nature. Past park visitors rank the hiking trails as relatively easy with splendid views and call the visitor center exhibits impressive.

Address: 26924 480th Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Needles Highway

This 14-mile section of the Peter Norbeck National Scenic Byway lies just 30 miles south of Rapid City, but you’ll feel like you’ve entered a completely different world. Completed in 1922, the road has travelers traverse sharp turns and narrow tunnels, dwarfed at every turn by needlelike granite spires. You’ll also pass through tranquil meadows surrounded by birch and aspen trees. The drive takes 45 minutes to an hour, and you’ll want to take it slow — not only for safety reasons (one tunnel is only 8 feet wide) but also to savor the stunning views.

Recent visitors suggest going early in the morning to avoid the traffic congestion that increases later in the day. Note that Needles Highway closes every year with the first snow of the season and doesn’t reopen again until April 1, or later, depending on the weather conditions. A Custer State Park visitor pass is required.

Storybook Land: Aberdeen

Storybook Land in Aberdeen’s Wylie Park beckons families with a world inspired by nursery rhymes like Humpty Dumpty and Hickory Dickory Dock. Take your children to pay a visit to Goldilocks and the Three Bears, slide down Jack and Jill’s Hill, or greet the chickens and turkeys at Old MacDonald’s Barn. A moat guarded by knights surrounds a medieval castle for extra whimsy.

The Storybook Land Express Train takes visitors around the park, which also features attractions like a roller coaster, a teacup ride and playground areas. The Land of Oz located within Storybook Land portrays the well-known characters and settings of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” written by L. Frank Baum, who once lived in Aberdeen. Dorothy’s House offers a simulated tornado experience with special lighting and sound effects. Stroll down the yellow brick road, visit Dorothy’s Farmstead and Munchkin Land, and ride on the 30-horse carousel. Storybook Land closes for the colder months.

Address: 2300 24th Ave. NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Porter Sculpture Park: Montrose

Located just off Interstate 90 about 30 miles northwest of Sioux Falls, Porter Sculpture Park offers a fascinating set of larger-than-life metal sculptures created by artist Wayne Porter. The park is home to more than 50 installations, including a 60-foot-tall bull head, a butterfly, potted flowers and a pink rocking horse. You can touch the art, making the park an excellent destination for families with children. If you have trouble walking, golf carts are available.

The park sits on a tallgrass prairie that Porter is restoring. He has also written dozens of poems that go with many of the sculptures, which travelers say make the experience much more meaningful. Don’t be surprised if you run into Porter at the park: He’s always ready to answer visitors’ questions. The park is typically open between mid-May and mid-October.

Address: 45160 257th St., Montrose, SD 57048

Black Elk Peak: Black Hills

Black Elk Peak in the Black Hills ranks as a must-climb for avid hikers. The mountain is the highest point in South Dakota. Atop the 7,242-foot peak, hikers can take in views that encompass as many as four states: North Dakota, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming. At the top, visitors can also check out the stone fire tower. Members of the Civilian Conservation Corps built it in 1938.

More than a dozen different trails will take climbers to the top of Black Elk Peak, most of which range from about 7 to 13 miles round-trip. Note, however, that some trails require paid entry to Custer State Park. The hikes range from moderate to difficult with some rocky areas and steep inclines, but travelers say the views are worth it. Black Elk Peak was known as Harney Peak until 2016 when the name changed to reflect its significance to Native Americans.

Butterfly House & Aquarium: Sioux Falls

Located in Sioux Falls’ Sertoma Park, the Butterfly House & Aquarium is a perfect tropical escape. At the Butterfly House, you can stroll among hundreds of free-flying butterflies and lush plant life. Rent a flower feeder to attract butterflies with nectar for an interactive experience. In the aquarium space, see hundreds of species of fish and coral — including stingrays, seahorses and horseshoe crabs. Travelers call the Butterfly House & Aquarium a serene experience of nature despite being small.

Address: 4320 S. Oxbow Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Falls Park: Sioux Falls

The state’s largest city is brimming with attractions, but if you only have time to do one thing in Sioux Falls, head to Falls Park. Spanning more than 128 acres, Falls Park lies north of the downtown area and features a stretch of the Big Sioux River that flows over three tiers of rose-colored quartzite, giving the park its name. On average, 7,400 gallons of water drop 100 feet over the falls every second.

Visitors can take in the majestic falls from various viewing platforms throughout the park, including a five-story observation tower. For a more active park experience, check out one of the park’s many walking and biking trails. Falls Park is easy to reach and makes for a great free activity the whole family can enjoy. Plan a visit during the Christmas season to see the park sparkling with 300,000-plus LEDs and lights and more than 250 decorated trees.

Address: 131 E. Falls Park Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Termesphere Gallery: Spearfish

Located near Spearfish, the Termesphere Gallery is one of the more unique experiences visitors can have in South Dakota. Termespheres are spherical paintings that their creator — internationally known artist Dick Termes — calls a three-dimensional exploration of an entirely closed environment. What you see rotating in front of you uses a six-point perspective system to create an optical illusion. The Termesphere Gallery contains dozens of spherical paintings. This attraction is a hidden gem in the Black Hills.

Address: 1920 Christensen Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783

Spirit Mound Historic Prairie: Vermillion

Interested in walking in the footsteps of famed explorers Lewis and Clark? Spirit Mound Historic Prairie is a South Dakota attraction that should not be missed. The Missouri River’s ever-changing course has made the exact location of other sites they visited in doubt. However, historians are sure the pair of explorers visited the top of Spirit Mound, near modern-day Vermillion, trying to understand the site’s mysterious legend.

The local Sioux, Omaha and Otoe tribes believed that 18-inch-tall humans with large heads lived on the mound. In fact, Native Americans feared the area, believing the little people to be devils who would kill anyone who approached — but all Lewis and Clark found were bison and birds amid a beautiful prairie. Today, visitors can enjoy a tranquil hike to the mound while contemplating its historical and spiritual significance.

Address: 31148 state Highway 19, Vermillion, SD 57069

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Jill Callison graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, crossing the stage of the world-famous Corn Palace to receive her degree. Although she spent more than 15 years in Minnesota and Iowa, South Dakota will always be home. There are only a few counties in the state Callison has not visited, and she hopes to complete that list soon.

Update 01/30/25: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.