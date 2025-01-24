26 Top Things to Do in Connecticut

From scenic drives through the countryside and sunbathing on the beach to fresh seafood and towns rich with history, the…

From scenic drives through the countryside and sunbathing on the beach to fresh seafood and towns rich with history, the Constitution State has much to offer travelers. The word “Connecticut” takes its namesake from the Mohegan word “Quinnehtukqut,” which means “long tidal river” and references the Connecticut River — New England’s longest, running through the state toward Long Island Sound.

Connecticut’s essence is quite connected to its natural resources. The state is highly revered for its stunning fall foliage, year-round outdoor adventures from sailing to skiing, and abundance of cozy taverns for when the weather turns bitter. The presence of an Ivy League university creates a rich cultural landscape, too, with plenty of arts events and even a food scene to rival those of the state’s more cosmopolitan neighbors. Read on for U.S. News’ picks for the best things to do on your next trip to Connecticut.

Mystic

This charming seaside village is one of the most iconic destinations in the state thanks to an array of activities, eateries and historic landmarks — such as the Mystic River Bascule Bridge, built in 1922. Some of the town’s top attractions include the Mystic Seaport Museum, where visitors can explore the country’s largest collection of historic ships, from tugboats to schooners, as well as the iconic Mystic Aquarium.

The historic downtown district offers a pleasant place to stroll with more than 80 independent shops, including clothing boutiques, artisanal candy stores, art galleries and more. In addition to Mystic Pizza — the setting (and title) of a popular romantic comedy film from the 1980s — foodies will find an array of dining options to sample. Restaurants range from seafood shacks to elegant eateries, many of which boast waterfront patios and views of the horizon. You can also enjoy several local breweries and a chocolate cafe.

Where to stay:The Whaler’s Inn gets rave reviews for its cozy accommodations, friendly staff and convenient location just steps from downtown.

Hartford

As the state’s capital city, Hartford is a hotbed of historical and cultural attractions. Visitors can explore the Connecticut Science Center, the Bushnell Center for Performing Arts and the Old State House, which is a National Historic Landmark that was the center of government activity from 1796 to 1878 and now serves as a museum. One of the city’s most popular landmarks is the Mark Twain House & Museum, where the famous literary artist lived while penning several American classics, including “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” Visitors speak highly of the beautiful Gothic-style home and grounds, accessible via guided tour only (with advanced reservations recommended).

Twain’s neighbor, author Harriet Beecher Stowe, also has a museum dedicated to her life and work located nearby: The Stowe Center for Literary Activism. The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art houses its collections — described by aficionados as stunning and diverse — inside a castle and is the oldest continuously operating public art museum in the country as well as the largest in the state.

Where to stay: The Delamar West Hartford hotel, with the on-site Artisan restaurant, is considered one of the best stays and dining experiences in town.

Mashantucket Pequot Museum: Mashantucket

Founded to bring the story of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation to life, this museum offers a multisensory experience. Visitors learn about the history and culture of Native Americans of the region through dioramas, films, art, interactive programs, archival materials and a variety of exhibits. Guests of the tribally owned and operated museum say they are surprised by the vastness of the museum, and that they learned a lot from their visit, especially the incredibly realistic Pequot Village recreation.

The 308,000-square-foot complex housing the museum features permanent and temporary exhibits, a research center, a 320-seat auditorium, classrooms, a restaurant, archives and a museum shop. Designed in unison with the environment, the architecture of the museum includes a 185-foot stone and glass tower with views of the surrounding swamp and region, and two of the facility’s five levels are situated below ground.

Note: At time of publication, the tower and parts of the museum were undergoing renovations and are scheduled to reopen in early spring 2025.

Address:110 Pequot Trail, Mashantucket, CT 06338

Gillette Castle State Park

A visit to this historic site offers a plethora of activities from hiking to camping to touring the unique home of Connecticut-born William Hooker Gillette, an acclaimed actor and playwright who resided here in the early 1900s. The medieval-style mansion features 24 rooms and a multitude of custom elements, including 47 unique doors designed by Gillette himself and crafted by local artisans. Travelers remark on the amazing architectural details of the structure, as well as the beautiful views of the river from the outdoor terrace.

Visitors advise booking your tour online and arriving early, as this activity is popular. A network of short walking paths — including a 1.5-mile trail that follows along an old railroad track — spreads throughout the surrounding 184-acre property bordering the Connecticut River, offering fantastic scenery and plenty of places to picnic. Castle tours are available in the summer months for a fee; entrance to the park is free and available year-round.

Where to stay: The Boardman House bed-and-breakfast in the nearby town of East Haddam offers elegant accommodations by the riverside.

Address:67 River Road, East Haddam, CT 06423

Hammonasset Beach State Park

A visit to this sandy 2-mile stretch of protected land is touted by many as one of the best things to do in Connecticut. Beachgoers flock here in the warmer months to sunbathe on its pristine beaches, swim in the surf and stroll along the historic boardwalk. Active travelers will also find plenty to do thanks to the beach’s network of walking paths, fishing piers and wildlife viewing areas, all of which are open year-round.

Visitors say this is a fantastic place to watch the sunset across Long Island Sound. Be sure to stop by the Meigs Point Nature Center on the southern end of the park near Hammonasset Point to take a peek at the turtle habitat and tour its 10 themed gardens, which showcase native plant species. Nonresidents are required to pay a parking fee to access the park.

Where to stay: In addition to the on-site campground, various lodging options are available in the nearby town of Madison, from the luxurious Madison Beach Hotel to the quaint Beech Tree Cottages.

Address:1288 Boston Post Road, Madison, CT 06443

New England Air Museum: Windsor Locks

Aviation aficionados of all ages will be amazed by the extensive collection of planes, helicopters, engines and historic memorabilia on display at this unique indoor-outdoor museum located near the Bradley International Airport in the northern Connecticut town of Windsor Locks.

Visitors applaud the knowledgeable staff and volunteer docents readily available to answer questions about the exhibits, as well as the hands-on activities for kids, such as building paper airplanes, participating in family-friendly scavenger hunts and operating the Redbird Flight Simulator. Highlights of the collection include the oldest surviving aircraft in the country, which is actually a hot air balloon basket, as well as the oldest Connecticut-constructed airplane.

Where to stay: Many convenient lodging options are located along the Ella Grasso Turnpike on the east side of the airport.

Address:36 Perimeter Road, Windsor Locks, CT 06096

Eat your way around New Haven

While New Haven is perhaps best known as the home to Yale University and its accompanying world-class museums, its only slightly lesser claim to fame is for creating the first American hamburger. Needless to say, this city takes its food scene very seriously. New Haven especially prides itself on perfect pizza making, like the thin crust pizza pies at Modern Apizza or the “white clam pie” at Frank Pepe’s, which was ranked in the top five best pizzas in America by the Food Network.

In addition to American staples — including the aforementioned “hamburger sandwich” at Louis’ Lunch, which travelers describe as bucket list-worthy — the downtown area boasts numerous fine dining and global cuisine options such as the highly rated Union League Café and Olea restaurants. The college town also offers an array of budget-friendly food trucks, diners and dive bars, especially along Long Wharf Drive, where a cluster of Latin American street food vendors collectively called Food Truck Paradise whips out tacos, empanadas and Cuban plantains for takeout. Thanks to the city’s location overlooking Long Island Sound, seafood is a dietary staple in New Haven and is best enjoyed at popular waterfront restaurants like Stowe’s Seafood and Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill.

Where to stay: Book a room at The Study at Yale, where you can complete your day with dinner at Heirloom Restaurant & Lounge.

Hill-Stead Museum: Farmington

Step inside this stately Colonial-style mansion to view a vast collection of European artwork from paintings to textiles, including pieces by Monet and Degas that rival those found in major cities. The 33,000-square-foot estate is appointed with original furnishings and decor from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, creating an elegant atmosphere that can be experienced on hourlong guided tours on certain days.

The beauty continues outdoors in the surrounding 152-acre property, which flaunts picturesque flower gardens, rolling hills and serene walking paths through lush woods. The grounds, described by guests as breathtaking and peaceful, are even more stunning in autumn when the leaves are most vibrant.

Where to stay: Located about 1 mile down the road, the Farmington Inn and Suites provides sophisticated accommodations with a complimentary breakfast.

Address:35 Mountain Road, Farmington, CT 06032

Yale University: New Haven

Yale is one of the oldest universities in the country (with roots as far back as the 1640s) as well as one of the most prestigious in the world. A visit to New Haven is not complete without taking time to explore this institution’s scenic grounds, architecturally impressive buildings and world-class amenities.

Start your day at the Mead Visitor Center with a free guided tour: Student docents lead you by foot to see historic landmarks like the Gothic Sterling Memorial Library and several of the 14 on-site colleges across seven distinct campus regions, all while entertaining guests with stories about the university’s lengthy lifespan. Visitors say the iconic Harkness Tower is a good place to take a photo. Families with children can pick up the Architectural Treasure Hunt brochure to help keep kids engaged during the tour.

Afterward, you can spend time exploring some of the university’s attractions in greater depth, including the Peabody Natural History Museum (which reopened in 2024 after four years of renovations) and the 8-acre Marsh Botanical Garden. Or, head to the Yale University Art Gallery, the oldest university art museum in the country; it has been open since 1836 and boasts more than 300,000 pieces of art from around the globe. Also, be sure to check out the university event calendar, which is chock-full of cultural and educational activities that are open to the public — from film screenings and author appearances to workshops and live performances.

Where to stay: Round out your university visit with a stay at The Blake Hotel, which U.S. News has picked as one of the top college hotels, or The Graduate New Haven.

Address:149 Elm St., New Haven, CT 06511

Get to know the Connecticut River

The Connecticut River is a 410-mile waterway that flows south from the Canadian border and empties into Long Island Sound near Old Saybrook. It provides scenic beauty as well as vast recreational opportunities both on and off the water to the hundreds of communities along its watershed, making a visit to its shoreline one of the best things to do in Connecticut. Head to Eagle Landing State Park in Haddam, where you’ll have access to a fishing pier and boat launch, as well as ample space to view the population of bald eagles that flock here in the winter to nest and fish along the riverbank.

The Connecticut River Museum can be found in the town of Essex with a collection of artwork, memorabilia and interactive exhibits celebrating the history and wildlife of the waterway, as well as guided river cruises and tours, which are highly recommended by travelers. Adventurous types can explore the waterway via canoe or kayak along the Connecticut River Paddlers Trail, which maintains a series of campsites and resources for paddlers. With two locations along the river in the towns of Old Lyme and Westbrook, Black Hall Outfitters can help get you out on the water with equipment rentals and guided tours.

Essex Steam Train & Riverboat

Hop aboard a vintage steam train and a riverboat to explore the Connecticut River Valley. Operating daily during the summer months and select dates throughout the year, the Valley Railroad Company offers visitors the chance to step back in time while enjoying the New England scenery. There are two operating steam locomotives, and you can choose from a variety of passenger coaches and classes, including a seasonal open-air car. The 2.5-hour round-trip tours embark from the historic Essex Station, which was built in 1892. On the 12-mile journey, travelers experience the scenery of the Connecticut River Valley, including Selden Neck State Park (accessible only by boat) and the wetlands of Chester Creek and Pratt Cove.

Upon arrival at Deep River Landing, passengers board the Becky Thatcher riverboat for a picturesque trip along the Connecticut River, taking in views of Gillette Castle, Haddam Swing Bridge and Goodspeed Opera House. Then, you get back on board the steam train to return to Essex Station. Recent travelers say the ride is a great family activity and fun for railroad (and riverboat) enthusiasts. Themed excursions, including wine and chocolate dinner experiences, are also available.

Address:1 Railroad Ave., Essex, CT 06426

PEZ Visitor Center: Orange

First created in 1927, the popular PEZ candy company now produces around 5 billion sweet treats each year in partnership with its headquarters location in Traun, Austria. Tickets for the self-guided tour of the 4,000-square-foot facility include a map brochure, a souvenir PEZ lanyard and a small credit to use in the gift shop.

Inside you’ll learn about the candy’s colorful history, observe a product packaging line and browse an extensive collection of themed PEZ dispensers (including the world’s largest PEZ dispenser). Interactive games throughout the space keep kids of all ages busy. With the attraction’s convenient location near the highway, many travelers say the PEZ Visitor Center is a great place to let kids burn off steam during a road trip or on a rainy day.

Where to stay: If you’re interested in more than just a quick stop-off, the nearby Courtyard New Haven Orange/Milford features an outdoor pool and patio.

Address:35 Prindle Hill Road, Orange, CT 06477

Explore the Connecticut Wine Trail

Touted as one of the fastest-growing wine regions in the country, the Connecticut Wine Trail features a collection of 33 winery members spread across all four corners of the state, making it accessible from almost anywhere you wind up. In addition to award-winning wines, many facilities also offer live music and entertainment; fine dining; farm activities like apple picking, pumpkin patches and Christmas tree cutting; and scenic views of the Connecticut countryside.

A few wineries that stand out include the Connecticut Valley Winery, featuring a full range of award-winning varietals, and the Sharpe Hill Vineyard, which boasts a Zagat-rated restaurant on site. Travelers also like the Saltwater Farm Vineyard for its proximity to the sea — which adds a briny terroir to the wines — and the market and bakery at the Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery. Although spring is said to be the best time to visit, several wineries are open year-round, offering cozy spaces and festive events in the winter too.

Lake Compounce Amusement Park: Bristol

This family-friendly attraction has several claims to fame, including the oldest theme park in North America (which opened in 1846) and the state’s largest water park. Despite its age, visitors rave about how clean the park is. They also praise its continued investments in updated rides and amenities, like the Venus Vortex: a twirling tube that seats up to four passengers and overlooks the lake.

Other popular rides include the Boulder Dash, a wooden mountain coaster that zips through the wilderness, and the Wildcat, which is the recently refurbished 97-year-old wooden coaster. The water park features a sandy beach area with shaded chaise lounges, two wave pools of varying intensities (Bayou Bay and Anchor Bay) and a water playground for youngsters.

Where to stay: The on-site campground has rustic accommodations including tent sites, RV hookups and cabins rentals available.

Address:185 Enterprise Drive, Bristol, CT 06010

Get outdoors in Bridgeport

With its nearly 1,800 acres of public parks, beaches and recreational areas, the best way to experience this seaside city nicknamed “Park City” is by heading outdoors. Seaside Park is the crown jewel of the city’s parks system, boasting 3 miles of shoreline; a dedicated cycling path; and gardens where people often gather in the summertime to swim, sunbathe and have picnics. The 325-acre park overlooking Long Island Sound also features easy access to Fayerweather Island — a nature preserve with a lighthouse to explore.

In the summer, you can hop on a water taxi to access the remote Pleasure Beach, with a rugged shoreline to stroll and watch for wildlife. Beardsley Park is the site of Connecticut’s only zoo, the Beardsley Zoo, which is home to more than 300 animals as well as a historic carousel and a botanical greenhouse. Although small in size, the zoo is well maintained and entertaining for younger children, according to visitors, who also note that the animals seemed active throughout the day.

Where to stay: Located a few miles from Bridgeport is the hip Surfside Hotel, where you can wake up to the waves lapping the shore by the Stratford Seawall.

Connecticut Science Center: Hartford

This 154,000-square-foot facility offers a full day’s worth of discovery and hands-on experience for curious folks of all ages with a 3D theater and 165 exhibits to explore across six floors, including a sports lab and a space galaxy simulator designed to make you think. Guests say that young kids especially love the water play area and the butterfly room, while parents enjoy the rooftop patio offering views of the Connecticut River. After looking at the river, head back inside to take a closer look at its ecosystem at the River of Life exhibit, which features a virtual tour of the entire 400-mile waterway.

Where to stay: The Hartford Marriott Downtown hotel is located next door to the museum with several on-site dining outlets, a fitness center and an indoor pool.

Address:250 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT 06103

Submarine Force Library and Museum: Groton

The Submarine Force Library and Museum is the only submarine museum managed by the Navy History and Heritage command division of the U.S. Navy. Admission to the museum is free, and guests are invited to step aboard the USS Nautilus, the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine and a designated National Historic Landmark. The famous watercraft was constructed in the early 1950s just a few miles down the Thames River from the museum, making it a hometown favorite attraction.

Guests are amazed by the glimpse into the life of a submarine crew and recommend planning to spend at least 30 minutes poking around the narrow galleys, where you can also take a peek through a periscope. Self-guided tour materials are provided via a phone app so you can explore the facility at your own pace, and scavenger hunt activity packets are also available to help kids better engage with the historical nature of the museum.

Where to stay: The Hampton Inn Groton is conveniently located near the freeway and features an indoor pool.

Address:1 Crystal Lake Road, Groton, CT 06340

The Glass House: New Canaan

Owned and operated by the National Trust of Historic Preservation, The Glass House was constructed in 1949 by architect Phillip Johnson to function as his primary home. Aptly named, the modest yet complex home was designed with walls made entirely of glass to showcase the site’s beautiful surroundings.

Take a guided tour to go beyond the main home into the artist’s studio and outbuildings, including a guesthouse and several art galleries displaying Johnson’s modernist work and collections. All tours originate from the visitors center. The almost 50-acre pastoral property is also a masterpiece and is worth taking the extra time to explore on foot. Tickets are required for admission to The Glass House and children are allowed to take the tour but must be age 10 or older.

Where to stay: The nearby Roger Sherman Inn features sophisticated suites and a highly rated French restaurant on-site.

Address:199 Elm St., New Canaan, CT 06840

Putnam Memorial State Park

In the midst of the Revolutionary War, the troops of General Israel Putnam’s Continental Army spent the winter of 1778-79 camping at this site, which is now the oldest public park in Connecticut. The facility features a visitors center and museum to educate travelers on the rich war history of this area. Admission to the park and its facilities is free.

Follow a well-maintained interpretive trail through the woods to immerse yourself in the ways of life during this era, with restored log cabins, archaeological sites, and memorabilia like bronze statues and Civil War cannons along the way to aid your imagination. Further exploration of the grounds is encouraged by past visitors, who recommend the area for peaceful nature walks, picnics and taking kids to look for frogs in the pond.

Where to stay: The nearby town of Danbury offers a variety of lodging options, from basic chain motels to the upscale Ethan Allen Hotel.

Address:499 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding CT 06896

Mystic Aquarium: Mystic

A visit to this oceanic haven is one of the most fun things to do in Connecticut. The indoor-outdoor facility, though on the small side, boasts several unique features, including the only Steller sea lion care facility and largest outdoor beluga whale habitat in the continental United States. Guests rave about the whale exhibit and other interactive wildlife “encounters” but warn that many of these attractions are outdoors, making it a little less enjoyable in the winter months.

You’ll find plenty of indoor activities, too, such as the mesmerizing jellyfish display and the touch tank, where kids and adults alike can “pet” several species of sharks and stingrays while facing any potential fears of the animals safely. Stop by the on-site gift shop before you go to pick out a cuddly souvenir of your favorite creature. Guests can save a bit of money by purchasing a timed ticket in advance.

Where to stay: The Hilton Mystic hotel is just across the street, featuring a swimming pool and free parking.

Address:55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic, CT 06355

Ski at Mohawk Mountain

This ski resort comprises 350 acres of scenic state forest land, 26 ski trails for a variety of skill levels and nine chairlifts. Mohawk Mountain is the largest ski area in the state and was the first one to implement the use of mechanical snowmaking in 1948 — a technology that is now widely used at ski resorts around the world. Nonskiers can go snow tubing or relax with a hot beverage in the main lodge located at the base.

A second lodge is situated mid-mountain, featuring a spacious patio, a massive stone fireplace and a full-service restaurant for skiers to enjoy lunch or après-ski snacks. The fun continues after dark with night skiing down several well-lit runs. Guests mention that prices seem more affordable than some of the bigger resorts, making it great for families with young children. Lessons and equipment rentals are available here.

Where to stay: The Litchfield Inn is a welcoming estate located around 10 miles southeast of Mohawk Mountain with bespoke accommodations and complimentary breakfast.

Address:46 Great Hollow Road, Cornwall, CT 06753

Slow down in Old Saybrook

The quaint seaside town of Old Saybrook — one of the oldest established communities in the state — is most revered for its idyllic scenes of New England life. Picture sailboats swaying in the harbor, church steeples rising above fall foliage, and the silhouette of a lighthouse on a rocky point with the sunset dipping into the water.

A nice way to explore the town’s antique shops, historic landmarks and early Colonial architecture is with a self-guided walking tour, provided by the Chamber of Commerce. In the afternoon, head to Harvey’s Beach, which travelers say is a scenic spot to take a stroll, wade in the bay and enjoy a sunset picnic (though you’ll have to pay parking fees). End your day with a live performance at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, which hosts everything from country music artists to comedians.

Where to stay: Many of the nautical-themed suites at the Saybrook Point Resort & Marina offer sweeping water views.

Drive across the West Cornwall Covered Bridge

Seemingly straight out of a painting you might find in an art museum, this photogenic structure is one of the many fun things to see in Connecticut. You might recognize the 172-foot-long wooden bridge — which has been transporting Route 128 traffic across the Housatonic River since 1864 — from the opening scenes of the 1967 movie “Valley of the Dolls.”

As one of the few of its kind remaining in the state, the structure is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places to ensure its continued preservation. Architecture buffs will enjoy studying its unique lattice truss design, while nature lovers can sit on a bench overlooking the river and bask in the serene beauty of the area, which travelers say is outstanding.

Where to stay: The nearby town of Cornwall offers a selection of lodging and dining options, as well as guides and outfitters for river recreation.

Address:Route 128, West Cornwall, CT 06796

Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum: Ridgefield

This unique art museum houses no permanent collections but rather functions as a gallery space for traveling art exhibits, so no two visits are alike. Visitors applaud the well-curated rotating displays, as well as the 2-acre outdoor sculpture garden.

The museum sits on a pretty green space just a few blocks from the center of the suburban town of Ridgefield, the first city in Connecticut to receive a Cultural District designation. Located in the town’s historic district, the 17,000-square-foot facility blends old and new with its historic Colonial surroundings juxtaposed against the ultra-modern and contemporary art museum. On the third Saturday of the month, admission is typically free.

Where to stay: A walk of less than a mile will deliver you to the West Lane Inn, a boutique B&B.

Address:258 Main St., Ridgefield, CT 06877

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk: Norwalk

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, as it’s officially called, is more commonly known by locals as “The SoNo Aquarium” for its location among the quaint and perfectly walkable waterfront streets of SoNo (South Norwalk). It stands out for its immersive experience that blends education, conservation and entertainment along the scenic Norwalk Harbor.

Visitors love exploring the diverse marine life of the local waters, including the aquarium’s expansive “Ocean Beyond the Sound” exhibit, which houses everything from sharks and seals to sea turtles and stingrays — all native to the Connecticut waters and housed in a 110,000-gallon habitat. Other traveler favorites include the touch tank, seal feeding and the aquarium’s 4D theater, which showcases educational yet thrilling films for all ages.

Address:10 North Water St., Norwalk, CT 06854

Escape to a clambake on Sheffield Island

Sheffield Island, located off the coast of Norwalk, Connecticut, makes for a secluded, peaceful getaway immersed in nature — one that even many locals themselves don’t know about. Accessible by a 30- to 40-minute ferry ride, the island is part of the Norwalk Islands, a protected area filled with wildlife, from herons to horseshoe crabs.

One of its biggest draws is the Sheffield Island clambake, a summer must-do for visitors to Fairfield County. You’ll get to enjoy a quintessential New England dining experience: a fresh seafood feast right on the island, with freshly cooked lobster, clams, oysters and more. It’s all served in a picturesque outdoor setting with views of Long Island Sound. Even if you’re not visiting during clambake dates (typically Tuesday nights from mid-July to late August) you can still rent a pavilion on Sheffield for a family gathering — or even charter a private cruise.

But the island isn’t just unique for its fun culinary experiences; it’s also home to a beautiful historic lighthouse, which dates back to 1868, when these waterways were a hub for oyster farming. You can tour the lighthouse from May to September, and travelers rave about the beautiful structure and gorgeous sunset views. There are also plenty of island opportunities for kayaking, bird-watching and exploring the surrounding natural beauty.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Katie Hearsum is a freelance writer based in the Rocky Mountains who specializes in off-the-beaten-path destinations, activities and experiences. She has backpacked solo across three continents and believes there’s nothing like a good sojourn for inspiration.

Amelia Edelman is a travel journalist with particular expertise in the U.S. Northeast. She was born in NYC and lived in Connecticut for nearly a decade and even more subsequent summers. She worked as an educator at the Westport Arts Center, providing arts and music programming to Connecticut’s Fairfield County and beyond, and at Buck’s Rock Performing and Visual Arts Camp in New Milford, Connecticut. On her days off, Edelman spent her time exploring Connecticut’s beaches, waterfalls, museums and, of course, roadside diners. She used her personal experience, research expertise and recommendations from other Connecticut locals to write this article.

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Weekend Getaways in New England

— The Top Weekend Getaways From NYC

— The Top Things to Do in Rhode Island

— The Top Things to Do in New Hampshire

— The Best Tourist Attractions in the U.S.

More from U.S. News

The 27 Best Things to Do in Maine

The 15 Best Weekend Getaways From New York City

20 Top Things to Do in Rhode Island

26 Top Things to Do in Connecticut originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/22/25: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.