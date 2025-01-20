20 National Universities for International Students

The U.S. is a popular destination for international students.
The number of international students studying in the U.S. reached a record high of more than 1.1 million during the 2023-2024 school year, according to Open Doors data from the Institute of International Education. International students made up 5.9% of the total U.S. higher education population of nearly 19 million students, the data shows. The following 20 National Universities — schools that emphasize research and offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs — reported to U.S. News the largest percentage of international degree-seeking undergraduates for the 2023-2024 academic year.
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 13.65%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.31%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 34,623
U.S. News rank: 33 (tie)
University of Southern California
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 13.73%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.7%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 20,817
U.S. News rank: 27 (tie)
Georgetown University (DC)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 13.79%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.10%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 7,390
U.S. News rank: 24 (tie)
Dartmouth College (NH)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 13.81%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.53%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 4,367
U.S. News rank: 15 (tie)
St. Thomas University (FL)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 13.81%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: 1.04%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 1,963
U.S. News rank: 392-434
Harvard University (MA)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 13.95%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.75%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 7,062
U.S. News rank: 3
Gannon University (PA)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 14.11%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.82%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 2,467
U.S. News rank: 244 (tie)
Illinois Institute of Technology
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 14.62%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.52%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 2,831
U.S. News rank: 105 (tie)
Northeastern University (MA)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 14.7%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: 1.12%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 15,719
U.S. News rank: 54 (tie)
Johns Hopkins University (MD)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 15.08%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.28%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 5,618
U.S. News rank: 6 (tie)
University of Chicago (IL)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 15.99%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.04%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 7,473
U.S. News rank: 11 (tie)
Florida Institute of Technology
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 16.2%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: -1.98%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 3,235
U.S. News rank: 231 (tie)
Emory University (GA)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 16.22%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: -1%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 7,275
U.S. News rank: 24 (tie)
Andrews University (MI)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 20.27%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: 1.94%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 1,312
U.S. News rank: 273 (tie)
Brandeis University (MA)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 20.8%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.26%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 3,663
U.S. News rank: 63 (tie)
Boston University (MA)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 21.84%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.68%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 17,850
U.S. News rank: 41 (tie)
Carnegie Mellon University (PA)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 23.24%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.52%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 7,604
U.S. News rank: 21 (tie)
University of Rochester (NY)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 23.34%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.82%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 6,488
U.S. News rank: 44 (tie)
New York University
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 26.2%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.63%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 29,430
U.S. News rank: 30 (tie)
The New School (NY)
Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 34.39%
Percentage change from 2022-2023: 1.48%
Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 6,860
U.S. News rank: 204 (tie)
20 National Universities for International Students originally appeared on usnews.com
Update 01/29/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.