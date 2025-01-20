20 National Universities for International Students

The U.S. is a popular destination for international students. The number of international students studying in the U.S. reached a…

The U.S. is a popular destination for international students.

The number of international students studying in the U.S. reached a record high of more than 1.1 million during the 2023-2024 school year, according to Open Doors data from the Institute of International Education. International students made up 5.9% of the total U.S. higher education population of nearly 19 million students, the data shows. The following 20 National Universities — schools that emphasize research and offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs — reported to U.S. News the largest percentage of international degree-seeking undergraduates for the 2023-2024 academic year.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 13.65%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.31%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 34,623

U.S. News rank: 33 (tie)

University of Southern California

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 13.73%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.7%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 20,817

U.S. News rank: 27 (tie)

Georgetown University (DC)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 13.79%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.10%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 7,390

U.S. News rank: 24 (tie)

Dartmouth College (NH)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 13.81%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.53%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 4,367

U.S. News rank: 15 (tie)

St. Thomas University (FL)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 13.81%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: 1.04%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 1,963

U.S. News rank: 392-434

Harvard University (MA)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 13.95%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.75%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 7,062

U.S. News rank: 3

Gannon University (PA)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 14.11%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.82%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 2,467

U.S. News rank: 244 (tie)

Illinois Institute of Technology

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 14.62%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.52%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 2,831

U.S. News rank: 105 (tie)

Northeastern University (MA)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 14.7%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: 1.12%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 15,719

U.S. News rank: 54 (tie)

Johns Hopkins University (MD)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 15.08%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.28%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 5,618

U.S. News rank: 6 (tie)

University of Chicago (IL)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 15.99%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.04%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 7,473

U.S. News rank: 11 (tie)

Florida Institute of Technology

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 16.2%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: -1.98%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 3,235

U.S. News rank: 231 (tie)

Emory University (GA)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 16.22%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: -1%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 7,275

U.S. News rank: 24 (tie)

Andrews University (MI)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 20.27%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: 1.94%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 1,312

U.S. News rank: 273 (tie)

Brandeis University (MA)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 20.8%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.26%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 3,663

U.S. News rank: 63 (tie)

Boston University (MA)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 21.84%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.68%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 17,850

U.S. News rank: 41 (tie)

Carnegie Mellon University (PA)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 23.24%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.52%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 7,604

U.S. News rank: 21 (tie)

University of Rochester (NY)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 23.34%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: -0.82%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 6,488

U.S. News rank: 44 (tie)

New York University

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 26.2%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: 0.63%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 29,430

U.S. News rank: 30 (tie)

The New School (NY)

Percentage of international students in 2023-2024: 34.39%

Percentage change from 2022-2023: 1.48%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (Fall 2023): 6,860

U.S. News rank: 204 (tie)

Update 01/29/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.