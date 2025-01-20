20 Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance in 2025

Careers with good work-life balance Jobs that allow you to choose your hours or spend less time working late can…

Careers with good work-life balance

Jobs that allow you to choose your hours or spend less time working late can reduce stress and offer a better quality of life. According to a 2023 study led by led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Penn State University, employers that promoted work-life balance saw a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease among their more susceptible employees. To prioritize your health and well-being, keep reading to discover the best work-life balance jobs.

All the jobs on this list are taken from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking. We selected the top 20 jobs with the highest work-life balance and flexibility scores, which account for work hours, workload, pace of work and remote availability. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

20. Medical Records Technician

Median salary: $48,780

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Medical records technicians organize and manage patient health data to ensure records are accurate, accessible and secure. The job typically offers a predictable schedule, so it’s a career path worth considering if you strive for a healthy work-life balance.

19. Pharmacist

Median salary: $136,030

Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

Pharmacists dispense prescription medications and educate patients about the drugs and their use. They enjoy a relatively good work-life balance compared to some other health care professionals, such as nurses or physicians.

Because pharmacists don’t typically deal with emergencies, they experience less stress while earning a strong salary.

18. Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $83,640

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Operations research analysts use mathematical models, data analysis and statistical tools to improve business operations, supply chains and pricing models. They can work in many different industries, including logistics, manufacturing and finance.

Since many analysts work remotely and set their hours according to project deadlines, this career is generally flexible.

17. Psychologist

Median salary: $117,750

Education required: Master’s degree

Psychologist ranks No. 1 among Best Science Jobs. Psychologists help patients cope with emotional challenges or mental health disorders. They can work in clinical, educational or research settings.

Many psychologists set their own schedules, especially those in private practice, so they have more control over their work hours.

16. Environmental Engineer

Median salary: $100,090

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Environmental engineers design systems and technology to manage water, air and land resources, and solve environmental problems. They often work for government agencies, consulting firms or private companies.

15. Art Director

Median salary: $106,500

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Art director ranks No. 2 among the Best Creative and Media Jobs. They are responsible for the visual aspect of advertising campaigns, publications, websites, and film or television productions, and they work closely with creative teams to bring concepts to life.

Art directors generally work flexible schedules, especially if they freelance. A bachelor’s degree in art, graphic design or a related discipline will help you break into this field.

14. Optometrist

Median salary: $131,860

Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

Optometrists diagnose and treat common eye diseases. They also provide eye care services, including vision tests and prescriptions for corrective glasses. They typically work in private practices, clinics or retail settings. Optometrists who run their own practice generally have greater flexibility and work-life balance.

13. Actuary

Median salary: $120,000

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Actuaries analyze and mitigate financial risk using mathematics, statistics and economics. They typically work for insurance companies, consulting firms or government agencies. The BLS projects a 21.8% employment growth for actuaries between 2023 and 2033, making it one of the fastest-growing jobs.

This career also offers below-average stress and good work-life balance.

12. Financial Manager

Median salary: $156,100

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Financial managers oversee the financial health of an organization. Their responsibilities typically include financial planning, budgeting, forecasting and risk management. Although maintaining a good work-life balance is a challenge for many professionals in the finance industry, this profession could still offer some flexibility, depending on your employer.

11. Physical Therapist

Median salary: $99,710

Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

Physical therapists help patients improve their mobility and manage pain by using a combination of exercises, stretches, equipment and hands-on techniques. They typically work in hospitals, nursing care, private offices and clinics, and other settings.

Depending on their employer, physical therapists may work full or part time. They can also set their own hours if they have a private practice.

10. Human Resources Manager

Median salary: $136,350

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Human resources manager ranks No. 4 among the Best Business Jobs. These professionals oversee employee relations, benefits and recruitment within a company.

Depending on their employer, they may enjoy flexible hours and the ability to work remotely.

9. Massage Therapist

Median salary: $55,310

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Massage therapist ranks No. 6 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree and No. 3 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. These licensed individuals are trained to therapeutically manipulate the muscles and other soft tissues of a patient’s body to help relieve pain and promote overall wellness.

Massage therapists can choose to work part time or full time in places such as spas, wellness centers and health care facilities.

8. Dental Hygienist

Median salary: $87,530

Education required: Associate degree

Dental hygienists work with patients to improve oral health and remove stains, tartar and plaque from teeth. They may also take X-rays and provide other preventive dental care.

Dental hygienists often work part time or only a few days a week. This means dental hygienists can free up their schedules or work for more than one dentist if they choose.

7. Speech-Language Pathologist

Median salary: $89,290

Education required: Master’s degree

Speech-language pathologist ranks No. 3 among the Best Health Care Jobs and No. 9 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. Also known as speech therapists, these professionals work with patients of all ages to treat speech and swallowing disorders.

Their work-life balance depends on where they work and whether they own a private practice. But generally, SLPs enjoy more flexibility and opportunities for advancement compared to other occupations in the field.

6. Web Developer

Median salary: $84,960

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Web developers create and websites and web applications. Depending on the company they work for, web developers may have a good work-life balance due to their ability to work from home or to travel and work remotely.

During project deadlines, longer hours may be necessary. Self-employed web developers have more control over their schedules.

5. IT Manager

Median salary: $169,510

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

IT manager ranks No. 1 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 2 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. These professionals oversee a company’s technology infrastructure, including networks, systems and cybersecurity. Some of their duties include analyzing system performance, overseeing the maintenance of IT systems, managing IT staff and collaborating with other departments to understand their IT needs.

Due to the nature of their work and the ongoing prevalence of telecommuting, IT managers can often manage tasks remotely.

4. Occupational Therapist

Median salary: $96,370 Education required: Master’s degree

Occupational therapists are licensed health care professionals who work with patients to build or restore skills needed for daily living and working. They work in various settings, including hospitals, schools, nursing homes, private practices and psychiatric hospitals. Their schedules could vary depending on where they work, but OTs typically experience less hectic hours compared to other health care professionals.

Occupational therapist ranks No. 8 among the Best Health Care Jobs and No. 13 among the Best STEM Jobs.

3. Social and Community Service Manager

Median salary: $77,030

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Social and community service managers typically work directly with a specific community, such as people without housing, to support their well-being and act as their advocates. The work-life balance of a social and community service manager may vary depending on the project or issue they’re working on. However, in general, they enjoy flexible work schedules and low stress levels.

2. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $157,620

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Marketing manager ranks No. 1 among the Best Sales and Marketing Jobs and No. 11 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. Marketing managers plan and execute marketing campaigns that communicate a brand’s or organization’s message to its target audience and customers. Their duties include conducting market research, overseeing a marketing team, and meeting with clients or stakeholders.

Depending on the company they work for and their workload, marketing managers may enjoy a good work-life balance and low stress levels.

1. Librarian

Median salary: $64,370

Education required: Master’s degree

Librarian ranks No. 1 among the Best Education Jobs. Librarians manage collections of information and help people find what they’re looking for, whether that’s in person at a library through traditional reference systems or online. They also curate materials, organize digital and physical collections, and teach research skills.

Librarians typically work stable hours in a calm work environment, which makes it a great career if you prioritize work-life balance.

