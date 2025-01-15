15 Top Global Universities in Arabic-Speaking Countries

Top-ranked colleges in Arabic-speaking countries are diverse Five countries are represented on this regional list of top-ranked Global Universities in…

Top-ranked colleges in Arabic-speaking countries are diverse

Five countries are represented on this regional list of top-ranked Global Universities in Arabic-speaking countries. Best Global Universities is a U.S. News ranking category intended to annually provide insight into how universities compare globally. The ranking criteria focus only on schools’ overall academic research and reputations, not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs. Among the 15 top universities on this list, based on the 2024-2025 rankings of 96 institutions, six are in Egypt followed by five in Saudi Arabia, which is home to the top three. The rest are in Lebanon, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Here are the top 15 Best Global Universities in Arab-speaking countries for 2024-2025, per U.S. News data, including one tie.

14. (tie) Ain Shams University

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Enrollment: 144,424

Best Global Universities rank: 401 (tie)

Ain Shams University was founded in 1950 and originally was located at the site of a former royal palace. The school has eight campuses, including one exclusively for its women’s college. In other U.S. News rankings, Ain Shams is No. 6 among Best Global Universities in Egypt, ties for 12th among Best Global Universities in Africa and is No. 93 in polymer science.

Learn more about Ain Shams University.

14. (tie) United Arab Emirates University

Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Enrollment: Not reported

Best Global Universities rank: 401 (tie)

The country’s first president, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahayan, founded United Arab Emirates University in 1976. The school has 11 colleges, and affiliated researchers combined have more than 280 patents. In other U.S. News rankings, UAEU ranks second among global universities in the United Arab Emirates, ties at No. 96 in Best Global Universities in Asia and ties at No. 248 in mathematics.

Learn more about United Arab Emirates University.

13. Alexandria University

Location: Alexandria, Egypt

Enrollment: 205,777

Best Global Universities rank: 397 (tie)

Alexandria University was founded in 1938 as a branch of Fouad University — which later became Cairo University — and became independent in 1942. It was known as Farouk University until 1952. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, the public university is No. 5 among Best Global Universities in Egypt, No. 11 among Best Global Universities in Africa and No. 56 in plant and animal science.

Learn more about Alexandria University.

12. American University of Beirut

Location: Beirut, Lebanon

Enrollment: 8,722

Best Global Universities rank: 381 (tie)

American University of Beirut, conceived by American missionaries in the early 1860s, was originally named Syrian Protestant College and welcomed its first students in 1866. Its mission, particularly in medical training, was to educate men of any race, nationality or religion. In other U.S. News rankings categories, American ties at No. 89 among Best Global Universities in Asia and ranks No. 106 in the area of public, environmental and occupational health.

Learn more about American University of Beirut.

11. Zagazig University

Location: Zagazig, Egypt

Enrollment: Not reported

Best Global Universities rank: 362 (tie)

Zagazig University opened in 1969 as a branch of Ain Shams University and now has 23 faculties ranging from agriculture, commerce and law to nursing, veterinary medicine and dentistry. In other U.S. News global rankings, Zagazig ranks No. 4 in Best Global Universities in Egypt, No. 10 in Best Global Universities in Africa and No. 81 in plant and animal science.

Learn more about Zagazig University.

10. Taif University

Location: Taif, Saudi Arabia

Enrollment: 36,326

Best Global Universities rank: 359 (tie)

Although Taif University began offering courses under its current name in 2004, its roots go back to 1980, when education faculty of King Abdulaziz University began educating 265 students — mostly women — in Taif. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, Taif ranks No. 5 in Best Global Universities in Saudi Arabia, No. 83 in Best Global Universities in Asia and No. 121 in nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Learn more about Taif University.

9. Qatar University

Location: Doha, Qatar

Enrollment: 10,081

Best Global Universities rank: 337 (tie)

Qatar University was established in 1977 and has 12 colleges, among them law, medicine, sport sciences, and sharia and Islamic studies. It has nearly 20 research centers and is engaged in more than 500 collaborative projects with more than 130 countries. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, the school ties at No. 74 among Best Global Universities in Asia and ties at No. 91 in electrical and electronic engineering.

Learn more about Qatar University.

8. Mansoura University

Location: Mansoura, Egypt

Enrollment: Not reported

Best Global Universities rank: 335 (tie)

A presidential decree established this school in 1972, and a year later its name was changed from East Delta University to Mansoura University. The 300-acre campus has nearly 20 academic divisions, including engineering, dentistry, tourism and hotels, and computers and information. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, Mansoura is No. 3 in Best Global Universities in Egypt, No. 7 in Best Global Universities in Africa and No. 25 in mathematics.

Learn more about Mansoura University.

7. Al Azhar University

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Enrollment: 41,195

Best Global Universities rank: 327 (tie)

Al Azhar University, recognized as the oldest existing degree-granting university in Egypt, dates back to around 972 A.D. and has influenced Islamic education worldwide. The school has nearly 30 faculties and institutes. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, Al Azhar ranks No. 2 in Best Global Universities in Egypt, No. 6 in Best Global Universities in Africa and No. 36 in polymer science.

Learn more about Al Azhar University.

6. King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals

Location: Dhahran, Saudia Arabia

Enrollment: Not reported

Best Global Universities rank: 323 (tie)

A royal decree established King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in 1963, originally as the College of Petroleum and Minerals. It began transitioning in 2019 from a government institution to a nonprofit school. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, KFUPM ranks No. 4 in Best Global Universities in Saudi Arabia, No. 72 in Best Global Universities in Asia and No. 55 in engineering.

Learn more about King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals.

5. Cairo University

Location: Giza, Egypt

Enrollment: 208,537

Best Global Universities rank: 271 (tie)

Before becoming a state university in 1925, Cairo University opened as a private school — Egyptian University — in 1908. It was first housed in a mansion rented from a Greek cigarette tycoon. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, the university ranks No. 1 in Best Global Universities in Egypt, No. 3 in Best Global Universities in Africa and No. 12 in pharmacology and toxicology.

Learn more about Cairo University.

4. University of Sharjah

Location: Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Enrollment: Not reported

Best Global Universities rank: 261

The University of Sharjah was founded in 1997, introduced University Hospital Sharjah and University Dental Hospital Sharjah in 2011, and has multiple colleges and several campuses. In other U.S. News global rankings, the university ranks No. 1 in Best Global Universities in the United Arab Emirates, No. 55 in Best Global Universities in Asia and No. 4 in green and sustainable science and technology.

Learn more about University of Sharjah.

3. King Saud University

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Enrollment: 32,881

Best Global Universities rank: 142 (tie)

King Saud University opened in 1957 as the first institute of higher education in Saudi Arabia. It was established by royal decree of King Saud bin Abdulaziz and is home to six research institutes. In other U.S. News global rankings, KSU ranks No. 3 in Best Global Universities in Saudi Arabia, No. 25 in Best Global Universities in Asia and No. 6 in pharmacology and toxicology.

Learn more about King Saud University.

2. King Abdullah University of Science & Technology

Location: Thuwal, Saudi Arabia

Enrollment: Not reported

Best Global Universities rank: 100 (tie)

King Abdullah University of Science & Technology is a graduate research university that was established in 2009 and has five main areas of scientific and technological emphasis: energy and industrial leadership, health and wellness, sustainable environment and essential needs, and economies of the future. In other U.S. News Best Global rankings, KAUST ranks No. 2 in Best Global Universities in Saudi Arabia, ties at No. 17 in Best Global Universities in Asia and ranks No. 15 in chemistry.

Learn more about King Abdullah University of Science & Technology.

1. King Abdulaziz University

Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Enrollment: Not reported

Best Global Universities rank: 74 (tie)

King Abdulaziz University was founded in 1967 as a private undergraduate school and named after the first monarch in the country’s modern era. It went from a national university to a government university in 1974, and the main campus has separate but identical campuses for men and women. In other U.S. News Best Global Universities categories, KAU ranks No. 1 in Best Global Universities in Saudi Arabia, No. 11 in Best Global Universities in Asia and No. 8 in green and sustainable science and technology.

Learn more about King Abdulaziz University.

Learn more about Best Global Universities.

See the complete rankings of the Best Global Universities for more information on the top institutions in the world. Get answers to frequently asked questions about the rankings and find out how U.S. News ranks subjects in detail. You can also follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and X/Twitter for more higher education news.

Top 15 Global Universities in Arabic-Speaking Countries

1. King Abdulaziz University (Saudi Arabia)

2. King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (Saudi Arabia)

3. King Saud University (Saudi Arabia)

4. University of Sharjah (United Arab Emirates)

5. Cairo University (Egypt)

6. King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (Saudi Arabia)

7. Al Azhar University (Egypt)

8. Mansoura University (Egypt)

9. Qatar University (Qatar)

10. Taif University (Saudi Arabia)

11. Zagazig University (Egypt)

12. American University of Beirut (Lebanon)

13. Alexandria University (Egypt)

14. (tie) Ain Shams University (Egypt)

14. (tie) United Arab Emirates University (United Arab Emirates)

More from U.S. News

U.S. Students Who Should Consider Getting a College Degree Abroad

10 Reasons for U.S. Students to Earn a Bachelor’s Degree Overseas

Student Loans for International Schools: What U.S. Students Should Know

15 Top Global Universities in Arabic-Speaking Countries originally appeared on usnews.com