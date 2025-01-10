10 Ways to Make Money Selling Old Electronics

Do you have old electronics laying around the house that you no longer use but don’t want to throw away?…

Do you have old electronics laying around the house that you no longer use but don’t want to throw away?

From old phones and computers to outdated gaming consoles and smartwatches, retired technology tends to accumulate over time.

However, you may be able to sell them — and not only earn some extra cash but give them a second life with someone else.

These 10 companies help make it easy.

1. Swappa

Swappa is a peer-to-peer marketplace for buying and selling new and used technology products.

How it works: You can join Swappa via its website and create listings for the electronics you want to sell. Once approved, buyers can see your items and request to buy them. If you make a sale, Swappa charges a 3% fee on your sale price. You’re then required to ship the item within two business days and share the tracking number with the buyer.

Trustpilot rating: 4.8/5 stars after 32,232 reviews

2. It’s Worth More

It’s Worth More is a website that buys used electronics.

How it works: Visit the It’s Worth More website, find the electronic device you want to sell and get an instant quote based on its condition. If you like the offer, send in your device within 21 days using the provided prepaid shipping label. Upon acceptance, It’s Worth More will pay you within two days via check, PayPal, Zelle or gift card.

Trustpilot: 4.6/5 stars after 1,571 reviews

3. Gizmogo

Gizmogo is an online marketplace that buys and sells electronics including phones, tablets, laptops, drones, smartwatches, gaming consoles and more.

How it works: Visit the Gizmogo website, select the device you want to sell and answer questions about its condition. You’ll then get a quote. If you want to move forward, ship your device using the provided prepaid shipping label. Once Gizmogo receives it, you’ll get a final offer. If you accept it, your payment will be sent within one business day.

Trustpilot rating: 4.6/5 stars after 628 reviews

4. Decluttr

Decluttr is a free app that lets users sell unwanted items for cash, including electronics.

How it works: Visit the Decluttr website or app and search for the item you want to sell. Answer questions about your item and its condition to see how much cash you can get. If you want to move forward with the offer, ship the item to Decluttr for verification. Upon acceptance, you’ll be paid immediately through direct deposit or PayPal.

Trustpilot rating: 4.3/5 stars after 28,350 reviews

5. Gazelle

Gazelle is an online platform where users can trade in a variety of electronic devices for cash.

How it works: Visit the Gazelle website and select the device you want to sell. Answer questions about its condition to get an offer. If you want to move forward, use the provided prepaid shipping label to send in your device. Once it’s approved, you’ll receive a final offer. If you take it, you’ll be paid via check, Amazon gift card or PayPal. PayPal payments are sent within 48 hours.

Trustpilot rating: 3.7/5 stars after 10,150 reviews

6. Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is a digital marketplace that allows Facebook users to buy, sell and trade items with other users in their areas.

“Facebook Marketplace is a great place to sell tech items to people local to you,” Destiny Chatman, consumer expert at TopCashBack USA, said in an email.

How it works: Navigate to the Marketplace tab on the Facebook website or app and select “Create new listing.” You can then create a detailed listing for your item. Once published, Facebook users in your area will be able to see your listing and direct message you about buying it. You and the buyer will need to arrange the payment method and delivery of the item.

7. Costco Trade-In

Costco offers a trade-in program powered by Phobio that allows you to trade in your old devices for Costco Shop Cards.

How it works: Visit Costco’s program webpage to get a quote on your device. If you want to move ahead, you can print a prepaid shipping label online or have a box sent to you within three to five business days. Once your device is received and approved, a Costco shop card will be emailed to you within one to two business days or mailed to you within 10 business days.

8. Amazon Trade-In

The Amazon Trade-In program allows you to trade in electronics for Amazon.com gift cards. You can also sometimes earn a limited-time promotional discount toward a qualifying Amazon device.

How it works: Visit Amazon’s Trade-In landing page and select the promotional discount you want. Then, select the item you want to trade in and answer questions about its condition. Amazon will email you with instructions on how to send in your device. You may be eligible for an instant payment or might have to wait until after your device is verified to get your gift card; it varies by transaction.

9. Apple Trade In

The Apple Trade In program allows you to trade in smartphones from various manufacturers for trade-in credit or an Apple gift card.

How it works: Visit the Apple Trade In webpage and follow the prompt to see the trade-in value of your device. Once you receive an estimate, you’ll have 14 days to send in your device before the offer expires. Credits are processed within three to five business days of your device being approved.

10. Best Buy Trade-In

The Best Buy Trade-In program allows you to trade in used electronics for Best Buy gift cards, credit back on installment billing or credit back on a purchase.

How it works: Head to the Best Buy Trade-In landing page and see if your device is eligible. If it is, you can request an estimate of the trade-in value. If you want to move forward, you’ll be provided with a UPS shipping label and will need to ship the device within 14 days. Once it’s verified, you’ll receive your credit or gift card within five business days.

Find the Best Deal Trading in Old Electronics

There’s no shortage of options when you’re looking to trade in old electronics for cash. Many companies are standing by, ready to make offers.

To find the best deal, shop around a few places and see which gives you the highest trade-in value estimate. Other factors to consider are the payout methods, if prepaid shipping labels are provided and the amount of time it takes to get paid.

Additionally, if you’re not keen on selling things online, that’s OK.

“If selling tech online isn’t something you want to do, you can always go to your local pawn or electronic shops and sell to them directly. Before doing this, you should look into the value of your item because these shops tend to not give you as much as you could get online,” Chatman said.

Also, before you send in a device, be sure to back up your data and remove any sensitive information it may hold. For example, if you’re trading in a smartphone, ensure all your data is in the cloud and perform a factory reset. You may also want to physically wipe it down so it’s in the best shape possible for inspection.

“To maximize value, clean the device thoroughly and include any original accessories if you can,” wrote Darian Shimy, CEO of FutureFund Technology, wrote in an email. He added that, when applicable, include detailed descriptions and high-end photos to attract more buyers.”

Update 01/30/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.