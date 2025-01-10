11 Best Places to Retire in Canada

With its natural beauty, low population density and high-quality health care, Canada is an attractiveretirement destination for older Americans. Although…

With its natural beauty, low population density and high-quality health care, Canada is an attractiveretirement destination for older Americans. Although Canadian winters may be fierce, many retirees enjoy cool weather, and coastal regions have surprisingly mild temperatures.

Here are 11 retirement spots to consider in Canada, listed alphabetically:

— Brentwood Bay, British Columbia

— Campobello Island, New Brunswick

— Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

— Kimberley, British Columbia

— Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia

— Montreal, Québec

— Nelson, British Columbia

— Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

— Prince Edward County, Ontario

— Saint Andrews, New Brunswick

— Sun Peaks, British Columbia

Brentwood Bay, British Columbia

For the mildest weather in Canada, head to Vancouver Island, the biggest and most populated island on this side of the Americas. Brentwood Bay is an up-and-coming town found toward the south of the island, near the provincial capital, Victoria. It consists of a quaint town center with beautiful views of forested peaks and the sea. Brentwood is an affordable place to live in the context of Vancouver Island, and it’s an ideal jumping-off point for adventures in nature. Hiking, boating and fishing are some of the most common pastimes.

Campobello Island, New Brunswick

Campobello Island is found off the coast of eastern Canada near the border with Maine. It’s famous for once being the property of a group of business owners that included James Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s father, and for becoming the family’s summer home from 1883 onward. You can still visit their family cottage to this day. Campobello offers a lifestyle similar to that of coastal Maine. In the island’s national parks, you can spot whales, seals, waterfowl and more. It’s dotted by charming cottages where people hole up during bad weather, and it has harbors marked by white and red-striped lighthouses. Most of the island’s population of less than 1,000 people are involved in fishing, aquaculture or tourism.

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

If you’re craving island life, this small city could be the ideal place to set up your retirement. Residents can stroll through the picturesque harbor and enjoy the small local brewery scene. There are plenty of ways to stay active in Charlottetown, including golf, kayaking and biking around the city. Fans of the bestselling novel “Anne of Green Gables” can make regular visits to the Green Gables Heritage Place, located in the Prince Edward Island National Park. There is also the Anne of Green Gables Museum at Campbell Homestead to explore, where you can take a carriage ride around the property.

Kimberley, British Columbia

Kimberley is a town of 8,115 in southeastern British Columbia, near the province’s border with Alberta. Nestled between the Purcell and Rocky Mountains, majestic views of snowcapped peaks abound in Kimberley, where life revolves around the slopes. Kimberley Alpine Resort is the biggest attraction, offering world-class winter sports, including skiing, snowboarding and hot springs. In the summer, retirees can enjoy hiking, biking, kayaking, white-water rafting, fly fishing and golf. There are also cultural events and festivals throughout the year. Kimberley lives up to its slogan, “a good place to be.” Retirees can enjoy an active lifestyle year-round in this charming, naturally beautiful small town.

Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia

Mahone Bay offers the quintessential maritime lifestyle. It’s found on the coast of Nova Scotia, a historic province with a strong European atmosphere in eastern Canada. It’s often described as a living postcard, with colorful homes and broad-leafed trees around an attractive bay where small boats bob peacefully. It has a long history of boat building, which began with the indigenous Mi’kmaq people. Today, you can take in that history at the Mahone Bay Museum and the yearly Mahone Bay Wooden Boat Festival. Unlike other towns along the East Coast, Mahone Bay has a growing reputation as a place for entrepreneurs, and its small population is growing. Now could be an exciting time to establish yourself in Mahone Bay.

Montreal, Quebéc

Montreal may offer the closest thing to a European lifestyle you can get in North America. The city was founded as Ville Marie in 1642 by the French, although indigenous history in the area stretches back much further. Montreal is Canada’s second-biggest city, with 4.4 million people. It’s famous for its beautiful architecture, high culture and cuisine. If you’re interested in living in Montreal, you should brush up on your French skills, as it’s located in the heart of Quebéc in Francophone Canada.

Nelson, British Columbia

Nelson is a midsized town in the southern interior of British Columbia, near the border of the United States. Its population boomed around 1886 when silver and gold were discovered in the area. Two railways were developed, and Nelson became a transportation and distribution center for the region. Today, Nelson boasts an impressive collection of over 350 restored buildings from this era. Located in the Selkirk Mountains, Nelson is a place to ski and hike. You can hike Kokanee Glacier, fish on Kootenay Lake, and raft down the Salmo River. This is a town for folks who enjoy a laid-back lifestyle and spending time outdoors.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Niagara-on-the-Lake is a quaint town situated on the shores of Lake Ontario across the border from Buffalo, New York. Niagara-on-the-Lake is full of character and old-world charm. Its heritage district has boutique shops in Victorian buildings with immaculate flower gardens. Adding to the historical effect, horse-drawn carriages regularly make their way down the main thoroughfare. Outside the town center, the scenery is just as beautiful, with rows of grapes for wine production. Niagara-on-the-Lake is particularly famous for ice wines, a dessert wine made from harvesting frozen grapes. This is also a foodie destination with several innovative and award-winning restaurants.

Prince Edward County, Ontario

Prince Edward County is a municipality in southern Ontario, found on the northeastern shore of Lake Ontario. It’s famous for its white-sand beaches and dunes. If you were to visit in summer when temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit, you might think you were on a tropical beach much further south. Prince Edward County and Sandbanks Provincial Park attract vacationers every summer, offering water activities, camping, canoeing, kayaking, birding and more. The county is an up-and-coming culinary destination, and it’s Ontario’s newest VQA wine appellation. The town center has a restored Edwardian Opera House and historical buildings, and you can enjoy festivals throughout the year, including the annual Great Canadian Cheese Festival in June.

Saint Andrews, New Brunswick

Saint Andrews is found in Charlotte County, New Brunswick, in eastern Canada. It’s steeped in history and bears many characteristics of a typical British colonial settlement from the 18th century with its classical architecture, grid layout and market square. It was founded by United Empire Loyalists fleeing the American Revolution. The city is branded as Saint Andrews by the Sea, and maritime culture is strong here. The town is nestled along Passamaquoddy Bay, and whale watching and island hopping are popular pastimes. With a population of just over 2,000, Saint Andrews is perfect for people searching for a close-knit coastal community.

Sun Peaks, British Columbia

In 1958, a group of skiers spotted Tod Mountain while on a trip to another part of British Columbia and decided to explore it. They found four mountains with perfect conditions for snow sports. Fast forward three years and the alpine ski resort that would eventually become known as Sun Peaks was opened. Today, Sun Peaks offers over six square miles of skiable terrain, receiving about 18 feet of snow annually. It’s perfect for skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and the like. In the summer, Sun Peaks is the ideal base for hiking, biking and golf. The surrounding slopes are covered by forest, and streams and rivers lead to beautiful lakes. The village of Sun Peaks is tiny, with under 1,500 year-round residents. For those who like a small-town atmosphere surrounded by rugged natural beauty, Sun Peaks could be a perfect fit.

Update 01/15/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.