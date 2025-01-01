1-800-Flowers.com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported profit of $64.3 million in its…

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported profit of $64.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Jericho, New York-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.08 per share.

The flower and gift retailer posted revenue of $775.5 million in the period.

