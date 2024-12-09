Zuora: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Monday reported a loss of $32.2…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Monday reported a loss of $32.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The enterprise software company posted revenue of $116.9 million in the period.

