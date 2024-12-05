Zumiez: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.…

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $222.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $284 million to $288 million.

