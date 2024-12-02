Zscaler: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Monday reported a loss of $12.1…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Monday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $628 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $605.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from 68 cents to 69 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $633 million to $635 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.94 to $2.99 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.64 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZS

