Yext: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Monday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $114 million in the period.

Yext expects full-year revenue in the range of $420.3 million to $420.8 million.

