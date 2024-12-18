Worthington Steel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Steel (WS) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.8 million in…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Steel (WS) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.

The steel processing company posted revenue of $739 million in the period.

