Worthington Enterprises: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) on Tuesday reported net income of $28.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $274 million in the period.

