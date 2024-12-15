Wix.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $26.8…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $26.8 million.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $444.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $457 million to $464 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.76 billion.

