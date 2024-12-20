Winnebago: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Friday reported a loss of…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Friday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $625.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $674.6 million.

Winnebago expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $4.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3.2 billion.

