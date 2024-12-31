Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 31, 2024, 4:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3400 1.3400
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 187.25 191.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2501 3.2314
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4083 3.3898
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.5050 5.7450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.15 14.15
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.32 81.36
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9630 0.9909
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2800 4.2600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9300 3.9900
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5800 9.6000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0025 7.9875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0625 4.0455

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6639 0.6598

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
