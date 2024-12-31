NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3400 1.3400 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3400 1.3400 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 187.25 191.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2501 3.2314 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4083 3.3898 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.5050 5.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.15 14.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.32 81.36 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9630 0.9909 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2800 4.2600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9300 3.9900 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5800 9.6000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0025 7.9875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0625 4.0455

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6639 0.6598

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

