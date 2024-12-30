NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3261 1.3400 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3261 1.3400 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.00 187.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. n.a. 3.2501 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. n.a. 3.4083 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.5050 5.5050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.20 14.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.29 83.32 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9751 0.9630 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2800 4.2800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0550 3.9300 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.10 n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6600 9.5800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0400 8.0025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4051 n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0720 4.0625

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6625 0.6639

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

