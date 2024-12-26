NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3261 1.3261 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3261 1.3261 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 185.25 186.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2736 3.2719 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3952 3.4163 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.5050 n.a. Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.30 14.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.74 n.a. Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9701 n.a. Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.88 309.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.2300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1600 n.a. Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.10 302.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4700 9.5300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1050 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4051 0.4051

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0230 4.0495

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6692 n.a.

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

