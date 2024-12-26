Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 26, 2024, 4:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3261 1.3261
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 185.25 186.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2736 3.2719
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3952 3.4163
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.5050 n.a.
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.30 14.10
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.74 n.a.
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9701 n.a.
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.88 309.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.2300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1600 n.a.
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.10 302.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4700 9.5300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1050 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4051 0.4051

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0230 4.0495

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6692 n.a.

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up