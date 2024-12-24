NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3261 1.3261 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3261 1.3261 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 185.25 185.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2721 3.2736 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3910 3.3952 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.4750 5.5050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.85 14.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.44 82.74 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9280 0.9701 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.88 309.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2000 4.2200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1125 4.1600 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.10 302.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5200 9.4700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0525 8.1050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4051 0.4051

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0410 4.0230

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6506 0.6692

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

