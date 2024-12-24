NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3261 1.3261 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3261
|1.3261
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|185.25
|185.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2721
|3.2736
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3910
|3.3952
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.4750
|5.5050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.85
|14.30
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|83.44
|82.74
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9280
|0.9701
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|309.88
|309.88
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2000
|4.2200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1125
|4.1600
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|302.10
|302.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.5200
|9.4700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.0525
|8.1050
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4051
|0.4051
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.0410
|4.0230
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6506
|0.6692
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|75.250
|75.250
