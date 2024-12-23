NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3242 1.3261 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3242 1.3261 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 185.50 185.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4388 3.2721 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5419 3.3910 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.4750 4.4750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.80 14.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.95 83.44 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9879 0.9280 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.88 309.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.2000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1575 4.1125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 307.50 302.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4100 9.5200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0175 8.0525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4342 0.4051

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0205 4.0410

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6441 0.6506

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

