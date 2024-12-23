Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 23, 2024, 4:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3242 1.3261
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 185.50 185.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4388 3.2721
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5419 3.3910
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.4750 4.4750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.80 14.85
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.95 83.44
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9879 0.9280
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.88 309.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.2000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1575 4.1125
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 307.50 302.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4100 9.5200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0175 8.0525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4342 0.4051

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0205 4.0410

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6441 0.6506

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

