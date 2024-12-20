NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3242 1.3242 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3242 1.3242 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.00 185.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3714 3.4388 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4751 3.5419 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.4750 4.4750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.00 14.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.82 82.95 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9953 0.9879 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.88 309.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1300 4.1500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1950 4.1575 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 307.50 307.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.3000 9.4100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0450 8.0175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4342 0.4342

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1000 4.0205

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6458 0.6441

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

