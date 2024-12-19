Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 19, 2024, 4:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3242 1.3242
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.00 186.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4217 3.3714
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5008 3.4751
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.4750 4.4750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.05 15.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.82 82.82
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9875 0.9953
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.88 309.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1800 4.1300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2400 4.1950
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 307.50 307.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5500 9.3000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8000 8.0450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4342 0.4342

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0915 4.1000

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6519 0.6458

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

