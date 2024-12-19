NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3242 1.3242 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3242
|1.3242
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|186.00
|186.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.4217
|3.3714
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.5008
|3.4751
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.4750
|4.4750
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.05
|15.00
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.82
|82.82
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9875
|0.9953
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|309.88
|309.88
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1800
|4.1300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.2400
|4.1950
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|307.50
|307.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.5500
|9.3000
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.8000
|8.0450
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4342
|0.4342
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.0915
|4.1000
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6519
|0.6458
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|75.250
|75.250
