NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3242 1.3242 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 182.25 186.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3454 3.4217 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4240 3.5008 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.4750 4.4750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.98 82.82 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9688 0.9875 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 296.25 309.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2000 4.1800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2800 4.2400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 307.50 307.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6100 9.5500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1500 7.8000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4342 0.4342

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1435 4.0915

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6556 0.6519

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.250 75.250

