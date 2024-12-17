NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3242 1.3242 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3242 1.3242 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 180.00 182.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3135 3.3454 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4402 3.4240 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7650 4.4750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.19 81.98 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9784 0.9688 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 296.25 296.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1600 4.2000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2875 4.2800 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 307.50 307.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6300 9.6100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7850 8.1500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4342 0.4342

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1490 4.1435

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6577 0.6556

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.250 75.250

