Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 17, 2024, 4:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3242 1.3242
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 180.00 182.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3135 3.3454
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4402 3.4240
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7650 4.4750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.19 81.98
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9784 0.9688
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 296.25 296.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1600 4.2000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2875 4.2800
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 307.50 307.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6300 9.6100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7850 8.1500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4342 0.4342

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1490 4.1435

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6577 0.6556

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.250 75.250

