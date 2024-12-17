NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3242 1.3242 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3242
|1.3242
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|180.00
|182.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3135
|3.3454
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4402
|3.4240
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.7650
|4.4750
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.50
|15.50
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.19
|81.98
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9784
|0.9688
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|296.25
|296.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1600
|4.2000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.2875
|4.2800
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|307.50
|307.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6300
|9.6100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7850
|8.1500
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4342
|0.4342
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.1490
|4.1435
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6577
|0.6556
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.250
|75.250
