NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3016
|1.3242
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|178.75
|180.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2735
|3.3135
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4351
|3.4402
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.7650
|3.7650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.70
|15.50
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.80
|82.19
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9857
|0.9784
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|296.25
|296.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1700
|4.1600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.2200
|4.2875
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|308.25
|307.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.7100
|9.6300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1500
|7.7850
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4306
|0.4342
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.1950
|4.1490
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6659
|0.6577
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.250
|76.250
