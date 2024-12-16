Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 16, 2024, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3242
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 178.75 180.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2735 3.3135
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4351 3.4402
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7650 3.7650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.70 15.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.80 82.19
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9857 0.9784
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 296.25 296.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1700 4.1600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2200 4.2875
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.25 307.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7100 9.6300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1500 7.7850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4306 0.4342

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1950 4.1490

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6659 0.6577

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.250 76.250

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

