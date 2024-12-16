NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3242 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3242 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 178.75 180.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2735 3.3135 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4351 3.4402 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7650 3.7650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.70 15.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.80 82.19 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9857 0.9784 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 296.25 296.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1700 4.1600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2200 4.2875 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.25 307.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7100 9.6300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1500 7.7850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4306 0.4342

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1950 4.1490

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6659 0.6577

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.250 76.250

