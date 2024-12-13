NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3016 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3016
|1.3016
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|175.00
|178.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.4022
|3.2735
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.5679
|3.4351
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.7650
|3.7650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.85
|15.70
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.81
|82.80
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9873
|0.9857
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|296.25
|296.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2200
|4.1700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|n.a.
|4.2200
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|308.25
|308.25
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.7100
|9.7100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.0700
|8.1500
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4306
|0.4306
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.2140
|4.1950
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6665
|0.6659
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.250
|76.250
