Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 13, 2024, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3016
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 175.00 178.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4022 3.2735
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5679 3.4351
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7650 3.7650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.85 15.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.81 82.80
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9873 0.9857
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 296.25 296.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.1700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 4.2200
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.25 308.25
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7100 9.7100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0700 8.1500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4306 0.4306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2140 4.1950

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6665 0.6659

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.250 76.250

