Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 12, 2024, 4:16 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3016
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 173.00 175.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3732 3.4022
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5345 3.5679
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7650 3.7650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 15.85
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.11 82.81
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9982 0.9873
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 296.25 296.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2300 4.2200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1350 n.a.
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.25 308.25
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7000 9.7100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3650 8.0700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4306 0.4306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2235 4.2140

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6598 0.6665

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.250 76.250

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up