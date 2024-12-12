NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3016 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3016 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 173.00 175.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3732 3.4022 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5345 3.5679 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7650 3.7650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 15.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.11 82.81 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9982 0.9873 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 296.25 296.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2300 4.2200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1350 n.a. Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.25 308.25 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7000 9.7100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3650 8.0700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4306 0.4306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2235 4.2140

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6598 0.6665

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.250 76.250

