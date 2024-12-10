Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 10, 2024, 5:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3016
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 173.00 173.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3740 3.3732
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5350 3.5345
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7650 3.7650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.65 15.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.95 82.11
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9731 0.9982
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.00 296.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.2300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1450 4.1350
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.25 308.25
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6500 9.7000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8825 8.3650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4306 0.4306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2235 4.2235

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6645 0.6598

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.250 76.250

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

