NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3016 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3016
|1.3016
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|173.00
|173.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3740
|3.3732
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.5350
|3.5345
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.7650
|3.7650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.65
|15.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|80.95
|82.11
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9731
|0.9982
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|309.00
|296.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1500
|4.2300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1450
|4.1350
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|308.25
|308.25
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6500
|9.7000
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.8825
|8.3650
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4306
|0.4306
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.2235
|4.2235
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6645
|0.6598
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.250
|76.250
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.