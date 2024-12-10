NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3016 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3016 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 173.00 173.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3740 3.3732 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5350 3.5345 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7650 3.7650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.65 15.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.95 82.11 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9731 0.9982 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.00 296.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.2300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1450 4.1350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.25 308.25 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6500 9.7000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8825 8.3650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4306 0.4306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2235 4.2235

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6645 0.6598

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.250 76.250

