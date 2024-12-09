Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 9, 2024, 4:58 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3016
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.00 173.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2052 3.3740
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3651 3.5350
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.8650 3.7650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. n.a.
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.75 80.95
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9592 0.9731
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.00 309.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1300 4.1500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1925 4.1450
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.25 308.25
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6900 9.6500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2650 7.8825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4306 0.4306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1385 4.2235

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6661 0.6645

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.650 76.250

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
