NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3016 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3016 1.3016 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.00 173.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2052 3.3740 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3651 3.5350 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.8650 3.7650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.75 80.95 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9592 0.9731 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.00 309.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1300 4.1500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1925 4.1450 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.25 308.25 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6900 9.6500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2650 7.8825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4306 0.4306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1385 4.2235

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6661 0.6645

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.650 76.250

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.