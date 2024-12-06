NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2791 1.2791 Cheddar…

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2791 1.2791 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.00 166.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0301 3.1131 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1835 3.2643 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.8650 3.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.30 15.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.15 82.16 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0157 1.0012 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.00 309.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0300 4.0800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.3875 4.2400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5800 9.6800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4950 8.3850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1420 4.1350

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6725 0.6760

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.650 78.650

