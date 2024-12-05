NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2791 1.2791 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2791 1.2791 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 167.00 170.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1320 3.0301 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2015 3.1835 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.8650 3.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 15.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.78 83.15 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9809 1.0157 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 309.00 309.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0500 4.0300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.4075 4.3875 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6600 9.5800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2000 8.4950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1460 4.1420

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6727 0.6725

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.650 78.650

