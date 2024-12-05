NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2791 1.2791 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2791
|1.2791
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|167.00
|170.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1320
|3.0301
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2015
|3.1835
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.8650
|3.8650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.60
|15.30
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|86.78
|83.15
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9809
|1.0157
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|309.00
|309.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0500
|4.0300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.4075
|4.3875
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6600
|9.5800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.2000
|8.4950
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.1460
|4.1420
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6727
|0.6725
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.650
|78.650
