NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2791 1.2791 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2791 1.2791 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.75 167.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2591 3.1320 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4095 3.2015 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.8650 3.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 15.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.00 86.78 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0386 0.9809 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 301.25 309.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0600 4.0500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2925 4.4075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5800 9.6600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4775 8.2000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0755 4.1460

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6749 0.6727

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.650 78.650

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.