NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2791
|1.2791
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|164.25
|163.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3020
|3.2591
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4768
|3.4095
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.0850
|3.8650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.60
|15.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.50
|82.00
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9299
|1.0386
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|301.25
|301.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0200
|4.0600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|n.a.
|4.2925
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6200
|9.5800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|n.a.
|8.4775
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.0805
|4.0755
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6793
|0.6749
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.650
|78.650
