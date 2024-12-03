NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2791 1.2791 Cheddar…

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2791 1.2791 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.25 163.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3020 3.2591 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4768 3.4095 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0850 3.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 15.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.50 82.00 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9299 1.0386 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 301.25 301.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0200 4.0600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 4.2925 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6200 9.5800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 8.4775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0805 4.0755

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6793 0.6749

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.650 78.650

