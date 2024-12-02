NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2791 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|Closed
|1.2791
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|Closed
|164.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2925
|3.3020
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4713
|3.4768
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|Closed
|4.0850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|Closed
|15.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|Closed
|82.50
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|Closed
|0.9299
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|Closed
|301.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|Closed
|4.0200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|Closed
|n.a.
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|Closed
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|Closed
|9.6200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|Closed
|n.a.
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|Closed
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|Closed
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.0670
|4.0805
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|Closed
|0.6793
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|Closed
|78.650
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.