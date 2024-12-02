Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 2, 2024, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2791
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 164.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2925 3.3020
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4713 3.4768
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 4.0850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 15.60
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 82.50
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 0.9299
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 301.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.0200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed n.a.
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 9.6200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0670 4.0805

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6793

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 78.650

