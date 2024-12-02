NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2791 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2791 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 164.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2925 3.3020 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4713 3.4768 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 4.0850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 15.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 82.50 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 0.9299 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 301.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.0200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed n.a. Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 9.6200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0670 4.0805

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6793

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 78.650

