How to Improve Gut Health and Why Gut Health Is Important

Researchers are finding that the trillions of beneficial bacteria residing in your gut — aka your gut microbiome — are…

Researchers are finding that the trillions of beneficial bacteria residing in your gut — aka your gut microbiome — are integral to your well-being. Your gut microbiome plays an important role in strengthening your immune system and helping to regulate important daily bodily functions, including hunger signals and mood fluctuations. For example, 95% of the feel-good hormone, serotonin, resides in the gut, meaning what you eat can impact your ability to respond to stress, reduce anxiety and help the body fight foreign invaders that could make you sick.

The many bacterial species in your gut play different roles.

“And every single human being has a unique complement of species,” says Jack Gilbert, a professor and director of both the Microbiome and Metagenomics Center and the Microbiome Core Facility at the University of California San Diego. “What we’ve started to see is that the bacteria in our gut can predict our likelihood of developing depression,” he says. “They can predict how we might respond to depression treatment — so for example, how we might respond to antidepressants.”

Here, we’ll unpack how our gut influences our physical and mental health, how to spot signs of an unhealthy gut and what to eat and do to improve your gut health and promote beneficial gut bacteria.

[READ: Prebiotics and Probiotics: Eating for Your Gut Health.]

Why Gut Health Is Important

Experts continue to learn more and more about the gut microbiome and the critical role it plays in our overall health.

Simply put, the gastrointestinal system affects far more than just the stomach and intestines. It includes multiple body parts, from our mouth to anus, with multiple organs along the way, including the liver, gallbladder and pancreas.

Good gut health includes how effectively the body can carry out digestive functions without complications, such as discomfort, bloating or upset stomach, which can occur with digestive diseases. But gut health is more than just a well-working digestive system. The gut microbiome helps your body with many different functions, including:

— Digesting and absorbing nutrients

— Supporting the immune system

— Protecting the body from ingested pathogens

— Help synthesize vitamins, digestive enzymes and hormones from the foods we eat

— Excreting waste products

“Think of the immune system and the microbiome as two sides of the same coin,” Gilbert says. “So if you have an imbalance in the microbiome, you have an imbalance in the immune system.”

That can have far-reaching effects.

“If you have an imbalance in the microbiome, you’re also going to have an imbalance in the kind of chemicals being produced,” he says. This can alter the neurotransmitters, or so-called chemical messengers, produced by nerve cells, that communicate with other cells, such as other nerve cells and muscle cells. When neurotransmitters are altered, that “will change how your body senses those neurotransmitters, and hence will alter brain development and brain function,” Gilbert says.

Health care providers often use the term dysbiosis to refer to an unbalanced or unhealthy gut microbiome.

[Read: Antibiotics Wrecked My Gut: What to Do Next]

Antibiotic Use and Gut Health

A single course of antibiotic use can disrupt the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut microbiome. The most common side effect of antibiotics tends to be diarrhea, though other conditions can crop up, especially if you received antibiotics in infancy or childhood.

“Indiscriminate use of antibiotics can result in severe dysbiosis and can result in long-term health consequences,” says Dr. James Lee, a gastroenterologist with Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, California.

[READ: Top Foods to Avoid With IBS]

9 Signs of an Unhealthy Gut

There can be many, sometimes subtle, signs that your gut isn’t in balance. Look for the following signs for clues that something’s up with your gut:

— Frequent stomach upset

— Intolerance of certain foods

— Intense cravings

— Unintended weight fluctuations

— Skin irritations or autoimmune disorders

— Migraines or frequent headaches

— Difficulty sleeping or excessive fatigue

— Irritability or other mood changes

— Changes in bathroom habits

Frequent stomach upset

If your stomach often feels upset or you frequently have gas or bloating, that could be a sign that your gut health isn’t optimal.

Intolerance of certain foods

Feeling unwell after eating a specific food could point to a food intolerance or a component of it, which could be a sign of a problem in the gut. Keeping track of what you’ve eaten or trying an elimination diet can help you determine if you’re having a problem with a specific food or component of food, such as gluten.

It’s also worth noting that food intolerances are different from food allergies, which can be life-threatening and require an allergy diagnosis.

Intense cravings

Do you suddenly have intense cravings for a specific food? Any changes in cravings could be a sign that your gut needs something to help bring it back into balance.

Unintended weight fluctuations

Gaining or losing weight without intending to could point to an underlying issue in the gut. If your gut isn’t functioning optimally, your body may not be absorbing the nutrients it needs, leading to weight changes and potential nutritional deficiencies. You should talk to a health care provider any time your weight changes significantly.

Skin irritations or autoimmune disorders

Your specific blend of gut microbiota can affect how your immune system functions. As a result, a problem with your gut health can show up as rashes, skin irritations or an autoimmune disorder, such as Crohn’s disease, or a thyroid problem.

Migraines or frequent headaches

If you get a lot of headaches or experience migraines, the problem may be related as much to your gut as to your head. There seems to be a direct line of communication between the gut and the brain, and a disruption in one could lead to problems in the other. These problems can sometimes lead to frequent headaches.

Difficulty sleeping or excessive fatigue

Fatigue is a vague symptom that occurs with a lot of other conditions. However, if you don’t have a reason to be feeling more tired than usual, your lack of energy might be related to your gut. Your circadian rhythm — the sleep-wake cycle that means you feel tired at night and alert during the day — is regulated in the brain, which is connected to the gut. If you have trouble falling or staying asleep, your gut health could be implicated in that cycle of insomnia.

Irritability or other mood changes

Mood changes can be related to a broad range of problems, but it might be worth looking at your diet and your gastrointestinal health for an underlying cause. With your brain and brain chemistry tied to your gut microbiome, a problem there could lead to mood instability and changes in mental health status.

Changes in bathroom habits

Having trouble going? Or going too often? Both constipation and diarrhea can be signs of problems with your gut health. While it’s not uncommon to experience constipation or diarrhea from time to time, if you develop chronic symptoms or can’t seem to find another reason to explain why it’s occurring, your gut microbiome could be to blame.

How to Improve Gut Health

Diet is the most direct and effective way to improve gut health.

Dietary fiber

There are many ways to support good gut health, but perhaps the most critical is getting enough dietary fiber.

“Dietary fiber is the key nutrient for maintaining the diversity of gut microbiota,” Lee explains. “Low microbiota diversity is associated with many chronic inflammatory diseases, such as obesity, diabetes and IBD (irritable bowel disease).”

Fiber, or roughage, is an indigestible part of plants. High-fiber foods include:

— Fruits

— Vegetables

— Whole grains, such as barley, bran, quinoa, oatmeal and brown rice

— Legumes, including peas, beans and lentils

— Nuts

— Seeds

If your diet is currently low in fiber, Eichelberger recommends gradually increasing dietary fiber to help prevent symptoms, such as gas and bloating. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends that women aim for 25 grams of fiber per day, while men should aim for 38 grams per day.

If you have IBS or another digestive disease, you may be told to reduce the amount of fiber you’re consuming to reduce symptoms, so talk with your doctor or a registered dietitian.

Other recommendations for improved gut health include:

— Boosting whole foods. The Mediterranean diet, which promotes whole foods and is rich in nutrients, is commonly recommended to help support good overall health, including heart, brain and gut health.

— Limiting processed foods. Recent research has suggested that limiting processed food items could help reduce inflammation related to food additives, such as emulsifiers and bulking agents. These additives are thought to disrupt the normal function of the GI tract. Some research has also suggested that these additives could increase anxiety or exacerbate other mental health issues.

— Eating slower and chewing thoroughly. Slowing down how quickly you eat and chewing each bite completely can help promote healthy digestion. Chewing is the first step in digestion, so take your time, savor your food and remove some of the burden from the internal organs by letting your teeth and tongue play their part.

— Eating smaller meals. Follow your hunger cues, and eat smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day, Eichelberger suggests. These kinds of meals may be easier to digest than larger volumes of food.

— Setting a gut bedtime. You should limit late-night snacking because the GI tract is more active during the day. Giving your GI tract a rest in the evening can help it function more optimally when it’s active.

— Managing stress. Relaxation techniques, such as yoga and meditation, can help you control stress and keep your gut in balance.

— Exercising more. Exercise gets the blood moving and can stimulate the GI tract to do what it needs to do. Exercising regularly is a great way to support good gut and overall health and wellness.

[SEE: 7 Worst Foods for Gut Health.]

Probiotics and Prebiotics

Any discussion of gut health also needs to include probiotics and prebiotics.

— Probiotics: Probiotics are the so-called “good” bacteria and other microorganisms that reside in the gut and are believed to support a healthy immune system and good digestion.

— Prebiotics: Prebiotics refers to the dietary fibers that these good bacteria feed on.

Both can be found in foods and supplements. Fermented foods are especially good sources of probiotics. Examples include:

— Yogurt

— Kefir

— Sauerkraut

— Kombucha

— Pickles (salt-based, not vinegar-based, which are not fermented).

— Tempeh

— Kimchi

— Miso

Prebiotics can be found in many high-fiber foods. Especially rich sources of prebiotics include:

— Leeks

— Asparagus

— Garlic

— Onions

— Bananas

— Chicory root

In addition, many companies offer probiotic and prebiotic supplements that are supposed to help these beneficial bacteria thrive.

However, it’s best to work on dietary changes first before resorting to supplementing, says Cesar Sauza, a registered dietitian with AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles. If you are going to add a probiotic, he recommends looking for a supplement with various species of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria. Aim for 10 billion CFUs or greater for adults and 4 to 6 billion CFUs for children.

Be sure to check with your doctor before trying a supplement.

Risks of an Unhealthy Gut

The gut microbiome has been implicated in several diseases and conditions, including:

— Inflammatory bowel disease. IBD is an umbrella term that includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis both involve inflammation in the digestive tract and can cause similar symptoms, such as abdominal pain, gas, bloating and constipation or diarrhea.

— Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. Also called SIBO, this serious condition develops when bacteria that should be found only in other parts of the digestive tract begin growing in the small intestine. It causes pain and diarrhea and can lead to malnutrition because the bacteria consume the nutrients from food before the body has a chance to absorb them properly.

— Obesity. Evidence has been building that disruptions to the gut microbiome could be involved in the development of obesity in some people.

— Insulin resistance and other endocrine disorders. Changes to the gut microbiome may alter your body’s ability to use and respond to insulin or other hormones.

— Mental health. Research is increasingly suggesting that there’s a connection between the gut and the brain. Some studies have found that an imbalance in the gut microbiome could be related to anxiety, depression and dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

— Asthma. Good gut health is connected with the body’s immune system, and some studies have suggested there’s a link between the gut microbiome and the development of asthma and other lung issues.

— Various cancers. The gut’s influence on the immune system could also be related to the development of certain cancers, including colorectal cancer and breast cancer.

More from U.S. News

Best and Worst Foods to Eat for an Upset Stomach, According to Dietitians

What Makes a Good Doctor: Qualities to Look For

9 Healthy Holiday Gifts

How to Improve Gut Health and Why Gut Health Is Important originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 12/12/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.