Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $56.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Victoria’s Secret expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.30.

