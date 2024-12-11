Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million…

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 27 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period.

