Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Monday reported a loss of $172.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $4.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $5.14 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $260.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.4 million.

