Uranium Energy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Corpus Christi, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The uranium mining and exploration company posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period.

