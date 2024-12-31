UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1BMTechwt
|.64
|.01
|.58
|+.55
|+1614.7
|2AEONBiowt
|3.00
|.05
|1.05
|+.95
|+950.0
|3LairdSuper
|10.90
|.71
|7.88
|+6.97
|+765.9
|4USAntimony
|2.35
|.17
|1.77
|+1.52
|+610.8
|5Castellum
|2.83
|.12
|2.00
|+1.70
|+571.1
|6SatixfyComm
|2.39
|.60
|1.53
|+1.17
|+325.0
|7OceanPwr
|1.37
|.12
|1.02
|+.70
|+222.8
|8BKTechnol
|38.70
|11.06
|34.29
|+22.06
|+180.4
|9Electromed
|66
|31.31
|9.81
|29.55
|+18.64
|+170.9
|10TrilogyMetl
|1.40
|.25
|1.16
|+.73
|+169.8
|11IsoRay
|1.91
|.38
|1.07
|+.67
|+166.2
|12BMTech
|4.94
|1.45
|4.89
|+2.84
|+138.5
|13WidePoint
|4
|6.25
|1.83
|4.84
|+2.52
|+108.6
|14PowerREIT
|2
|2.75
|.40
|1.33
|+.68
|+104.6
|15ITTechPck
|1.07
|.20
|.60
|+.29
|+
|93.9
|16FlexibleSolu
|14
|4.44
|1.63
|3.61
|+1.70
|+
|89.0
|17NoDynMing
|.58
|.23
|.58
|+.26
|+
|80.2
|18iBio
|4.98
|1.02
|2.45
|+1.08
|+
|78.8
|19MastchDig
|27
|16.00
|7.15
|14.90
|+6.47
|+
|76.8
|20NewGoldg
|3.25
|1.09
|2.48
|+1.02
|+
|69.9
|21AustinGold
|3.19
|.62
|1.26
|+.52
|+
|69.6
|22MAIABiotc
|5.99
|.99
|1.98
|+.81
|+
|69.2
|23AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.56
|.44
|.88
|+.36
|+
|68.1
|24MarygoldCos
|2.10
|.78
|1.76
|+.70
|+
|66.0
|25DecisPtSyst
|10.23
|5.68
|10.23
|+3.97
|+
|63.3
|26AvalonHold
|3.99
|2.00
|3.87
|+1.48
|+
|61.9
|27EspeyMfg
|16
|33.00
|17.97
|30.15
|+11.45
|+
|61.2
|28IdahoStrRs
|85
|18.35
|5.66
|10.19
|+3.86
|+
|61.0
|29Cohen&Co
|12.82
|6.10
|10.35
|+3.70
|+
|55.6
|30HyperDatpfD
|33.69
|12.50
|26.29
|+9.29
|+
|54.6
|31AmbowEdurs
|6.30
|1.00
|2.10
|+.72
|+
|52.2
|32Inuvo
|.71
|.19
|.65
|+.22
|+
|52.0
|33Envela
|13
|7.88
|4.15
|7.18
|+2.32
|+
|47.7
|34ComstockM
|10
|1.01
|.13
|.80
|+.25
|+
|46.2
|35AdamsRsc
|37.90
|22.30
|37.75
|+11.57
|+
|44.2
|36UnivSecInst
|6
|2.47
|1.11
|2.37
|+.71
|+
|42.8
|37SupDrillPdts
|34
|1.38
|.69
|1.01
|+.30
|+
|41.5
|38NanoViricid
|3.59
|1.01
|1.43
|+.41
|+
|40.2
|39MilestoneSci
|1.10
|.52
|.96
|+.27
|+
|39.1
|40SilvCrMetl
|11.91
|7.38
|9.10
|+2.55
|+
|38.9
|41TasekoM
|97
|3.15
|1.27
|1.94
|+.54
|+
|38.6
|42EvansBncp
|12
|46.21
|24.07
|43.30
|+11.77
|+
|37.3
|43StrwbryFlds
|12.90
|6.56
|10.54
|+2.83
|+
|36.6
|44Ashford
|5.00
|1.91
|4.97
|+1.29
|+
|35.1
|45IncOpporRI
|26
|19.00
|13.11
|18.00
|+4.60
|+
|34.3
|46AmShared
|46
|4.60
|2.37
|3.19
|+.81
|+
|34.1
|47GalianoGld
|5
|2.00
|.80
|1.23
|+.29
|+
|30.9
|48MAGSilverg
|18.27
|8.20
|13.60
|+3.19
|+
|30.6
|49RennFund
|2.85
|1.52
|2.23
|+.52
|+
|30.4
|50Stereotaxis
|3.29
|1.66
|2.28
|+.53
|+
|30.3
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AltaGlbGrpn
|5.00
|1.12
|1.41—760698.59
|—
|100.0
|2HyperDatars
|1
|7.81
|1.79
|4.86
|—72.04
|—
|93.7
|3Oragenics
|7.74
|.25
|.37
|—
|5.26
|—
|93.4
|4AEONBioph
|17.17
|.50
|.54
|—
|6.66
|—
|92.5
|5LoopMedia
|.100
|.05
|.08
|—
|.92
|—
|92.0
|6NovBayPhrs
|3.45
|.36
|.60
|—
|6.40
|—
|91.4
|7CatheterPrrs
|8.40
|.31
|.45
|—
|3.55
|—
|88.7
|8Cel-Sci
|3.08
|.37
|.40
|—
|2.32
|—
|85.3
|9TherivBiolrs
|7.15
|1.14
|1.75
|—
|9.00
|—
|83.7
|10ScorpiusHld
|.53
|.07
|.08
|—
|.36
|—
|82.7
|11BattalionOil
|9.66
|1.31
|1.72
|—
|7.89
|—
|82.1
|12Northann
|1.64
|.15
|.27
|—
|1.22
|—
|81.7
|13GoldenMin
|1
|.79
|.11
|.12
|—
|.40
|—
|76.7
|14BettrChoicrs
|10.66
|1.58
|2.35
|—
|7.63
|—
|76.5
|15PineapplFinl
|2.14
|.41
|.45
|—
|1.34
|—
|74.7
|16i80Gold
|1.81
|.34
|.49
|—
|1.28
|—
|72.4
|17PalatinTch
|5.65
|.68
|1.11
|—
|2.87
|—
|72.1
|18AltisrceAsst
|1
|5.69
|1.05
|1.25
|—
|2.89
|—
|69.8
|19AmpioPhrrs
|2.91
|.62
|.62
|—
|1.43
|—
|69.8
|20KnowLabs
|.92
|.13
|.17
|—
|.34
|—
|66.2
|21BirksGroup
|4.80
|1.46
|1.61
|—
|3.08
|—
|65.6
|22cbdMD
|1.34
|.31
|.38
|—
|.67
|—
|63.9
|23SachemCap
|3
|4.64
|1.15
|1.35
|—
|2.39
|—
|63.9
|24XtantMed
|44
|1.31
|.33
|.44
|—
|.69
|—
|60.8
|25EONResc
|2.69
|.51
|.82
|—
|1.21
|—
|59.6
|26GeeGroupInc
|3
|.51
|.20
|.21
|—
|.29
|—
|58.6
|27AIMImmu
|.62
|.16
|.20
|—
|.24
|—
|55.0
|28LineageCell
|1.61
|.48
|.50
|—
|.59
|—
|53.9
|29IssuerDirect
|11
|19.03
|7.61
|8.94
|—
|9.19
|—
|50.7
|30PlanetGrnrs
|5.80
|1.18
|2.60
|—
|2.31
|—
|47.0
|31ContangOre
|25.32
|9.65
|10.02
|—
|8.09
|—
|44.7
|32ArenaGpHl
|2.81
|.56
|1.34
|—
|1.04
|—
|43.7
|33ArmataPhr
|4.48
|1.80
|1.85
|—
|1.39
|—
|42.9
|34Southlndwt
|.53
|.10
|.24
|—
|.18
|—
|42.9
|35Network1Tech
|4
|2.25
|1.22
|1.33
|—
|.85
|—
|39.0
|36GoldResource
|.71
|.12
|.23
|—
|.15
|—
|38.8
|37RetractblTch
|1
|1.34
|.57
|.69
|—
|.42
|—
|38.0
|38BarnwellInd
|3.20
|1.31
|1.51
|—
|.92
|—
|37.9
|39SouthlndHld
|6.16
|1.85
|3.25
|—
|1.91
|—
|37.0
|40inTestCorp
|8
|14.35
|6.28
|8.59
|—
|5.01
|—
|36.8
|41FrshVineW
|1.25
|.25
|.58
|—
|.33
|—
|36.0
|42AMCONDis
|9
|209.44
|118.25
|128.16
|—66.84
|—
|34.3
|43SeabrdCp
|7
|3796.00
|2365.00
|2429.66—1140.44
|—
|31.9
|44MoviMage
|1.44
|.42
|.65
|—
|.30
|—
|31.2
|45EVIInds
|21.76
|16.34
|16.35
|—
|7.38
|—
|31.1
|46EmpirePetrl
|10.94
|4.06
|7.60
|—
|3.39
|—
|30.8
|47EngyFuelsgrs
|8
|8.21
|4.19
|5.13
|—
|2.06
|—
|28.7
|48FrankStProp
|2.72
|1.47
|1.83
|—
|.73
|—
|28.5
|49Can-Fite
|4.69
|1.29
|1.63
|—
|.58
|—
|26.1
|50Ur-Energy
|2.01
|.96
|1.15
|—
|.39
|—
|25.3
|—————————
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.