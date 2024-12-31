Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

December 31, 2024, 6:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BMTechwt .64 .01 .58 +.55 +1614.7
2AEONBiowt 3.00 .05 1.05 +.95 +950.0
3LairdSuper 10.90 .71 7.88 +6.97 +765.9
4USAntimony 2.35 .17 1.77 +1.52 +610.8
5Castellum 2.83 .12 2.00 +1.70 +571.1
6SatixfyComm 2.39 .60 1.53 +1.17 +325.0
7OceanPwr 1.37 .12 1.02 +.70 +222.8
8BKTechnol 38.70 11.06 34.29 +22.06 +180.4
9Electromed 66 31.31 9.81 29.55 +18.64 +170.9
10TrilogyMetl 1.40 .25 1.16 +.73 +169.8
11IsoRay 1.91 .38 1.07 +.67 +166.2
12BMTech 4.94 1.45 4.89 +2.84 +138.5
13WidePoint 4 6.25 1.83 4.84 +2.52 +108.6
14PowerREIT 2 2.75 .40 1.33 +.68 +104.6
15ITTechPck 1.07 .20 .60 +.29 + 93.9
16FlexibleSolu 14 4.44 1.63 3.61 +1.70 + 89.0
17NoDynMing .58 .23 .58 +.26 + 80.2
18iBio 4.98 1.02 2.45 +1.08 + 78.8
19MastchDig 27 16.00 7.15 14.90 +6.47 + 76.8
20NewGoldg 3.25 1.09 2.48 +1.02 + 69.9
21AustinGold 3.19 .62 1.26 +.52 + 69.6
22MAIABiotc 5.99 .99 1.98 +.81 + 69.2
23AvinoSlv&Gg 1.56 .44 .88 +.36 + 68.1
24MarygoldCos 2.10 .78 1.76 +.70 + 66.0
25DecisPtSyst 10.23 5.68 10.23 +3.97 + 63.3
26AvalonHold 3.99 2.00 3.87 +1.48 + 61.9
27EspeyMfg 16 33.00 17.97 30.15 +11.45 + 61.2
28IdahoStrRs 85 18.35 5.66 10.19 +3.86 + 61.0
29Cohen&Co 12.82 6.10 10.35 +3.70 + 55.6
30HyperDatpfD 33.69 12.50 26.29 +9.29 + 54.6
31AmbowEdurs 6.30 1.00 2.10 +.72 + 52.2
32Inuvo .71 .19 .65 +.22 + 52.0
33Envela 13 7.88 4.15 7.18 +2.32 + 47.7
34ComstockM 10 1.01 .13 .80 +.25 + 46.2
35AdamsRsc 37.90 22.30 37.75 +11.57 + 44.2
36UnivSecInst 6 2.47 1.11 2.37 +.71 + 42.8
37SupDrillPdts 34 1.38 .69 1.01 +.30 + 41.5
38NanoViricid 3.59 1.01 1.43 +.41 + 40.2
39MilestoneSci 1.10 .52 .96 +.27 + 39.1
40SilvCrMetl 11.91 7.38 9.10 +2.55 + 38.9
41TasekoM 97 3.15 1.27 1.94 +.54 + 38.6
42EvansBncp 12 46.21 24.07 43.30 +11.77 + 37.3
43StrwbryFlds 12.90 6.56 10.54 +2.83 + 36.6
44Ashford 5.00 1.91 4.97 +1.29 + 35.1
45IncOpporRI 26 19.00 13.11 18.00 +4.60 + 34.3
46AmShared 46 4.60 2.37 3.19 +.81 + 34.1
47GalianoGld 5 2.00 .80 1.23 +.29 + 30.9
48MAGSilverg 18.27 8.20 13.60 +3.19 + 30.6
49RennFund 2.85 1.52 2.23 +.52 + 30.4
50Stereotaxis 3.29 1.66 2.28 +.53 + 30.3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AltaGlbGrpn 5.00 1.12 1.41—760698.59 100.0
2HyperDatars 1 7.81 1.79 4.86 —72.04 93.7
3Oragenics 7.74 .25 .37 5.26 93.4
4AEONBioph 17.17 .50 .54 6.66 92.5
5LoopMedia .100 .05 .08 .92 92.0
6NovBayPhrs 3.45 .36 .60 6.40 91.4
7CatheterPrrs 8.40 .31 .45 3.55 88.7
8Cel-Sci 3.08 .37 .40 2.32 85.3
9TherivBiolrs 7.15 1.14 1.75 9.00 83.7
10ScorpiusHld .53 .07 .08 .36 82.7
11BattalionOil 9.66 1.31 1.72 7.89 82.1
12Northann 1.64 .15 .27 1.22 81.7
13GoldenMin 1 .79 .11 .12 .40 76.7
14BettrChoicrs 10.66 1.58 2.35 7.63 76.5
15PineapplFinl 2.14 .41 .45 1.34 74.7
16i80Gold 1.81 .34 .49 1.28 72.4
17PalatinTch 5.65 .68 1.11 2.87 72.1
18AltisrceAsst 1 5.69 1.05 1.25 2.89 69.8
19AmpioPhrrs 2.91 .62 .62 1.43 69.8
20KnowLabs .92 .13 .17 .34 66.2
21BirksGroup 4.80 1.46 1.61 3.08 65.6
22cbdMD 1.34 .31 .38 .67 63.9
23SachemCap 3 4.64 1.15 1.35 2.39 63.9
24XtantMed 44 1.31 .33 .44 .69 60.8
25EONResc 2.69 .51 .82 1.21 59.6
26GeeGroupInc 3 .51 .20 .21 .29 58.6
27AIMImmu .62 .16 .20 .24 55.0
28LineageCell 1.61 .48 .50 .59 53.9
29IssuerDirect 11 19.03 7.61 8.94 9.19 50.7
30PlanetGrnrs 5.80 1.18 2.60 2.31 47.0
31ContangOre 25.32 9.65 10.02 8.09 44.7
32ArenaGpHl 2.81 .56 1.34 1.04 43.7
33ArmataPhr 4.48 1.80 1.85 1.39 42.9
34Southlndwt .53 .10 .24 .18 42.9
35Network1Tech 4 2.25 1.22 1.33 .85 39.0
36GoldResource .71 .12 .23 .15 38.8
37RetractblTch 1 1.34 .57 .69 .42 38.0
38BarnwellInd 3.20 1.31 1.51 .92 37.9
39SouthlndHld 6.16 1.85 3.25 1.91 37.0
40inTestCorp 8 14.35 6.28 8.59 5.01 36.8
41FrshVineW 1.25 .25 .58 .33 36.0
42AMCONDis 9 209.44 118.25 128.16 —66.84 34.3
43SeabrdCp 7 3796.00 2365.00 2429.66—1140.44 31.9
44MoviMage 1.44 .42 .65 .30 31.2
45EVIInds 21.76 16.34 16.35 7.38 31.1
46EmpirePetrl 10.94 4.06 7.60 3.39 30.8
47EngyFuelsgrs 8 8.21 4.19 5.13 2.06 28.7
48FrankStProp 2.72 1.47 1.83 .73 28.5
49Can-Fite 4.69 1.29 1.63 .58 26.1
50Ur-Energy 2.01 .96 1.15 .39 25.3
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

