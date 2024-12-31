Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

December 31, 2024, 6:51 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1NuScalePwwt 20.70 .21 7.60 +7.29 +2351.6
2DWavQntm 11.41 .68 8.40 +7.52 +854.5
3SableOffshwt 17.10 1.79 11.38 +9.45 +489.6
4NuScalePwr 32.30 1.88 17.93 +14.64 +445.0
5CangInc 9.66 .96 4.40 +3.38 +331.4
6EmergentBio 15.10 1.42 9.56 +7.16 +298.3
7CarvanaA 268.34 40.21 203.36+150.42 +284.1
8GpoSuprviell 14 16.27 3.33 15.11 +11.05 +272.2
9Innovidwt .15 .02 .11 +.08 +266.7
10SolarisEngy 37 32.61 6.59 28.78 +20.82 +261.6
11VistraEnrn 39 168.67 37.77 137.87 +99.35 +257.9
12BBVAArgnt 20.00 7.05 19.06 +13.70 +255.6
13HyliionHld 2.82 .80 2.82 +2.01 +246.4
14BancoMacro 8 109.36 24.41 96.76 +68.06 +237.1
15Brinker 39 137.86 37.25 132.29 +89.11 +206.4
16RushStr 14.92 3.56 13.72 +9.23 +205.6
17HippoHldg 34.24 7.75 26.77 +17.65 +193.5
18Argan 43 165.33 43.44 137.04 +90.25 +192.9
19PerimtrSol 34 14.44 3.88 13.42 +8.82 +191.7
20LumenTech 10.33 .97 5.31 +3.48 +190.2
21ButtrNtwrk 3.78 .67 3.12 +2.04 +188.9
22ArisWtrSol 49 27.94 7.74 23.95 +15.56 +185.5
23Sweetgreen 45.12 9.66 32.06 +20.76 +183.7
24ProUPhD30 53.08 11.82 50.66 +32.27 +175.5
25HimsHersHl 35.02 8.09 24.18 +15.28 +171.7
26TutorPerini 34.55 7.83 24.20 +15.10 +165.9
27Similarweb 14.84 5.07 14.17 +8.84 +165.9
28CAVAGrp 172.43 39.05 112.80 +69.82 +162.4
29SeaLtd 119.47 34.35 106.10 +65.60 +162.0
30ZIMIntgShip 25.16 7.58 21.47 +13.24 +160.7
31GeoGroup 24 29.86 10.46 27.98 +17.15 +158.4
32GenAsIAcwt .60 .03 .08 +.05 +150.0
33WolvWWde 46 24.64 7.58 22.20 +13.31 +149.7
34NatrlGrocers 39 47.57 14.31 39.72 +23.72 +148.3
35YPFSocADS 70 45.97 14.53 42.51 +25.32 +147.3
36Flotek 10.35 2.64 9.53 +5.61 +143.1
37CarpenterTch 78 198.24 58.87 169.71 +98.91 +139.7
38SonSenLiv 34.26 8.65 23.08 +13.42 +138.9
39SpotifyTch 506.47 185.37 447.38+259.47 +138.1
40Ubiquiti 54 366.34 104.24 331.93+192.37 +137.8
41VertivHldg 145.67 44.31 113.61 +65.58 +136.5
42GEVernovan 357.09 119.00 328.93+188.93 +134.9
43GrahamCorp 46.50 18.15 44.47 +25.50 +134.4
44akaBrndsH 33.73 7.09 18.72 +10.67 +132.5
45Q2Hldgs 112.82 39.66 100.65 +57.24 +131.9
46PrimorisSvc 32 84.97 30.95 76.40 +43.19 +130.1
47TurnPtBrnd 29 66.18 21.98 60.10 +33.78 +128.3
48OrigBARK 2.56 .74 1.84 +1.03 +128.3
49XFincl 3 8.59 3.48 8.33 +4.67 +127.6
50Lemonade 53.85 14.90 36.68 +20.55 +127.4
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BanyanAcwt .49 .01 .01 .36 97.8
2PinstrpHldg 12.00 .39 .40 —10.51 96.4
3GinkgoBiowt .15 .01 .01 .10 94.3
4SpiritAirl 16.85 1.03 1.08 —15.31 93.4
5B&NEducrs 226.00 6.05 10.04—138.96 93.3
6FinofAmwt .08 .01 .01 .07 91.3
7Holleywt .55 .03 .06 .50 90.0
8AllurionTc 3.95 .26 .43 3.31 88.5
9SimplTailRisk 1.27 .35 .51 3.70 87.9
10MetaData 6.90 .55 .61 4.26 87.5
11MultiPlan 1.46 .17 .19 1.25 86.9
12Chegg 11.47 1.34 1.61 9.75 85.8
13GinkgoBiors 68.80 5.26 9.82 —57.78 85.5
14agilonhlth 13.28 1.50 1.90 —10.65 84.9
15Wolfspeed 21 44.77 6.10 6.66 —36.85 84.7
16StemInc 3.100 .30 .60 3.28 84.5
17AzulSA 2 9.44 1.57 1.67 8.02 82.8
18NevroCorp 21.74 3.52 3.72 —17.80 82.7
19BeyondInc 37.10 4.45 4.93 —22.76 82.2
20SoloBrandA 6.23 1.03 1.14 5.02 81.5
21BPPrud 3.20 .52 .54 1.93 78.0
22GCTSemic 13.76 2.12 2.33 8.23 77.9
23SunnovaEn 15.61 2.99 3.43 —11.82 77.5
24NaviosMHpfH 14.75 1.80 3.27 —11.23 77.4
25CUROGrp 1.28 .18 .19 .61 75.9
26BattrFutAcwt .12 .01 .03 .08 75.0
27DirxMexBll 37.44 8.83 9.08 —26.00 74.1
28Medifast 2 70.58 16.70 17.62 —49.60 73.8
29OfferpadSl 10.22 2.57 2.85 7.40 72.2
30VirginGalac 2.54 .67 .69 1.77 72.0
31SiteCentrsrs 9 64.44 14.74 15.29 —38.98 71.8
32ViaOpADR .97 .22 .22 .56 71.4
33Wallbox 1.87 .41 .50 1.25 71.4
34ATIPhysTh 7.74 1.46 1.79 4.35 70.8
35DesktpMetrs 11.80 2.21 2.34 5.17 68.8
36AMNHlthSvc 3 80.22 22.47 23.92 —50.96 68.1
37Stoneridge 19.67 5.52 6.27 —13.30 68.0
38SendasDist 7 15.25 4.06 4.47 9.35 67.7
39HudsonPacPrp 9.86 2.39 3.03 6.28 67.5
40ClarosMtg 13.88 3.95 4.52 9.11 66.8
41EvolentHlth 35.00 10.53 11.25 —21.78 65.9
42Enlightify 3.89 .99 1.03 —1.100 65.9
43CosanSA 16.45 5.25 5.44 —10.22 65.3
44GrayTelevsn 10.07 2.91 3.15 5.81 64.8
45NuSkinEnt 38 20.75 5.95 6.89 —12.53 64.5
46SequansCom 2.97 .34 1.03 1.80 63.6
47NaviosMpfG 12.50 2.75 5.00 8.70 63.5
48SiderurgNac 3.99 1.41 1.44 2.49 63.4
49LeggPlatt 26.84 9.18 9.60 —16.57 63.3
50DrxSKorBull 9.90 3.41 3.45 5.93 63.2
—————————

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

