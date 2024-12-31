UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1NuScalePwwt
|20.70
|.21
|7.60
|+7.29
|+2351.6
|2DWavQntm
|11.41
|.68
|8.40
|+7.52
|+854.5
|3SableOffshwt
|17.10
|1.79
|11.38
|+9.45
|+489.6
|4NuScalePwr
|32.30
|1.88
|17.93
|+14.64
|+445.0
|5CangInc
|9.66
|.96
|4.40
|+3.38
|+331.4
|6EmergentBio
|15.10
|1.42
|9.56
|+7.16
|+298.3
|7CarvanaA
|268.34
|40.21
|203.36+150.42
|+284.1
|8GpoSuprviell
|14
|16.27
|3.33
|15.11
|+11.05
|+272.2
|9Innovidwt
|.15
|.02
|.11
|+.08
|+266.7
|10SolarisEngy
|37
|32.61
|6.59
|28.78
|+20.82
|+261.6
|11VistraEnrn
|39
|168.67
|37.77
|137.87
|+99.35
|+257.9
|12BBVAArgnt
|20.00
|7.05
|19.06
|+13.70
|+255.6
|13HyliionHld
|2.82
|.80
|2.82
|+2.01
|+246.4
|14BancoMacro
|8
|109.36
|24.41
|96.76
|+68.06
|+237.1
|15Brinker
|39
|137.86
|37.25
|132.29
|+89.11
|+206.4
|16RushStr
|14.92
|3.56
|13.72
|+9.23
|+205.6
|17HippoHldg
|34.24
|7.75
|26.77
|+17.65
|+193.5
|18Argan
|43
|165.33
|43.44
|137.04
|+90.25
|+192.9
|19PerimtrSol
|34
|14.44
|3.88
|13.42
|+8.82
|+191.7
|20LumenTech
|10.33
|.97
|5.31
|+3.48
|+190.2
|21ButtrNtwrk
|3.78
|.67
|3.12
|+2.04
|+188.9
|22ArisWtrSol
|49
|27.94
|7.74
|23.95
|+15.56
|+185.5
|23Sweetgreen
|45.12
|9.66
|32.06
|+20.76
|+183.7
|24ProUPhD30
|53.08
|11.82
|50.66
|+32.27
|+175.5
|25HimsHersHl
|35.02
|8.09
|24.18
|+15.28
|+171.7
|26TutorPerini
|34.55
|7.83
|24.20
|+15.10
|+165.9
|27Similarweb
|14.84
|5.07
|14.17
|+8.84
|+165.9
|28CAVAGrp
|172.43
|39.05
|112.80
|+69.82
|+162.4
|29SeaLtd
|119.47
|34.35
|106.10
|+65.60
|+162.0
|30ZIMIntgShip
|25.16
|7.58
|21.47
|+13.24
|+160.7
|31GeoGroup
|24
|29.86
|10.46
|27.98
|+17.15
|+158.4
|32GenAsIAcwt
|.60
|.03
|.08
|+.05
|+150.0
|33WolvWWde
|46
|24.64
|7.58
|22.20
|+13.31
|+149.7
|34NatrlGrocers
|39
|47.57
|14.31
|39.72
|+23.72
|+148.3
|35YPFSocADS
|70
|45.97
|14.53
|42.51
|+25.32
|+147.3
|36Flotek
|10.35
|2.64
|9.53
|+5.61
|+143.1
|37CarpenterTch
|78
|198.24
|58.87
|169.71
|+98.91
|+139.7
|38SonSenLiv
|34.26
|8.65
|23.08
|+13.42
|+138.9
|39SpotifyTch
|506.47
|185.37
|447.38+259.47
|+138.1
|40Ubiquiti
|54
|366.34
|104.24
|331.93+192.37
|+137.8
|41VertivHldg
|145.67
|44.31
|113.61
|+65.58
|+136.5
|42GEVernovan
|357.09
|119.00
|328.93+188.93
|+134.9
|43GrahamCorp
|46.50
|18.15
|44.47
|+25.50
|+134.4
|44akaBrndsH
|33.73
|7.09
|18.72
|+10.67
|+132.5
|45Q2Hldgs
|112.82
|39.66
|100.65
|+57.24
|+131.9
|46PrimorisSvc
|32
|84.97
|30.95
|76.40
|+43.19
|+130.1
|47TurnPtBrnd
|29
|66.18
|21.98
|60.10
|+33.78
|+128.3
|48OrigBARK
|2.56
|.74
|1.84
|+1.03
|+128.3
|49XFincl
|3
|8.59
|3.48
|8.33
|+4.67
|+127.6
|50Lemonade
|53.85
|14.90
|36.68
|+20.55
|+127.4
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1BanyanAcwt
|.49
|.01
|.01
|—
|.36
|—
|97.8
|2PinstrpHldg
|12.00
|.39
|.40
|—10.51
|—
|96.4
|3GinkgoBiowt
|.15
|.01
|.01
|—
|.10
|—
|94.3
|4SpiritAirl
|16.85
|1.03
|1.08
|—15.31
|—
|93.4
|5B&NEducrs
|226.00
|6.05
|10.04—138.96
|—
|93.3
|6FinofAmwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.07
|—
|91.3
|7Holleywt
|.55
|.03
|.06
|—
|.50
|—
|90.0
|8AllurionTc
|3.95
|.26
|.43
|—
|3.31
|—
|88.5
|9SimplTailRisk
|1.27
|.35
|.51
|—
|3.70
|—
|87.9
|10MetaData
|6.90
|.55
|.61
|—
|4.26
|—
|87.5
|11MultiPlan
|1.46
|.17
|.19
|—
|1.25
|—
|86.9
|12Chegg
|11.47
|1.34
|1.61
|—
|9.75
|—
|85.8
|13GinkgoBiors
|68.80
|5.26
|9.82
|—57.78
|—
|85.5
|14agilonhlth
|13.28
|1.50
|1.90
|—10.65
|—
|84.9
|15Wolfspeed
|21
|44.77
|6.10
|6.66
|—36.85
|—
|84.7
|16StemInc
|3.100
|.30
|.60
|—
|3.28
|—
|84.5
|17AzulSA
|2
|9.44
|1.57
|1.67
|—
|8.02
|—
|82.8
|18NevroCorp
|21.74
|3.52
|3.72
|—17.80
|—
|82.7
|19BeyondInc
|37.10
|4.45
|4.93
|—22.76
|—
|82.2
|20SoloBrandA
|6.23
|1.03
|1.14
|—
|5.02
|—
|81.5
|21BPPrud
|3.20
|.52
|.54
|—
|1.93
|—
|78.0
|22GCTSemic
|13.76
|2.12
|2.33
|—
|8.23
|—
|77.9
|23SunnovaEn
|15.61
|2.99
|3.43
|—11.82
|—
|77.5
|24NaviosMHpfH
|14.75
|1.80
|3.27
|—11.23
|—
|77.4
|25CUROGrp
|1.28
|.18
|.19
|—
|.61
|—
|75.9
|26BattrFutAcwt
|.12
|.01
|.03
|—
|.08
|—
|75.0
|27DirxMexBll
|37.44
|8.83
|9.08
|—26.00
|—
|74.1
|28Medifast
|2
|70.58
|16.70
|17.62
|—49.60
|—
|73.8
|29OfferpadSl
|10.22
|2.57
|2.85
|—
|7.40
|—
|72.2
|30VirginGalac
|2.54
|.67
|.69
|—
|1.77
|—
|72.0
|31SiteCentrsrs
|9
|64.44
|14.74
|15.29
|—38.98
|—
|71.8
|32ViaOpADR
|.97
|.22
|.22
|—
|.56
|—
|71.4
|33Wallbox
|1.87
|.41
|.50
|—
|1.25
|—
|71.4
|34ATIPhysTh
|7.74
|1.46
|1.79
|—
|4.35
|—
|70.8
|35DesktpMetrs
|11.80
|2.21
|2.34
|—
|5.17
|—
|68.8
|36AMNHlthSvc
|3
|80.22
|22.47
|23.92
|—50.96
|—
|68.1
|37Stoneridge
|19.67
|5.52
|6.27
|—13.30
|—
|68.0
|38SendasDist
|7
|15.25
|4.06
|4.47
|—
|9.35
|—
|67.7
|39HudsonPacPrp
|9.86
|2.39
|3.03
|—
|6.28
|—
|67.5
|40ClarosMtg
|13.88
|3.95
|4.52
|—
|9.11
|—
|66.8
|41EvolentHlth
|35.00
|10.53
|11.25
|—21.78
|—
|65.9
|42Enlightify
|3.89
|.99
|1.03
|—1.100
|—
|65.9
|43CosanSA
|16.45
|5.25
|5.44
|—10.22
|—
|65.3
|44GrayTelevsn
|10.07
|2.91
|3.15
|—
|5.81
|—
|64.8
|45NuSkinEnt
|38
|20.75
|5.95
|6.89
|—12.53
|—
|64.5
|46SequansCom
|2.97
|.34
|1.03
|—
|1.80
|—
|63.6
|47NaviosMpfG
|12.50
|2.75
|5.00
|—
|8.70
|—
|63.5
|48SiderurgNac
|3.99
|1.41
|1.44
|—
|2.49
|—
|63.4
|49LeggPlatt
|26.84
|9.18
|9.60
|—16.57
|—
|63.3
|50DrxSKorBull
|9.90
|3.41
|3.45
|—
|5.93
|—
|63.2
