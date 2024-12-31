UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Palladynepf
|1.69
|.01
|.77
|+.76+15240.0
|2AirshipAIwt
|3.00
|.02
|2.05
|+2.01
|+4900.0
|3Regettiwt
|8.60
|.06
|6.34
|+6.21
|+4596.3
|4SoundHnd
|21.50
|.23
|11.56
|+11.23
|+3361.1
|5GorillaTchwt
|1.50
|.02
|.95
|+.92
|+3066.7
|6ThBrCpPt4wt
|4.88
|.09
|2.49
|+2.41
|+3012.5
|7GeneDxA
|89.11
|2.47
|76.86
|+74.11
|+2694.9
|8BrghtMinds
|79.02
|.93
|36.02
|+34.59
|+2418.9
|9TrillerGrwt
|.45
|.01
|.15
|+.14
|+2333.3
|10QuantCmp
|27.15
|.36
|16.55
|+15.64
|+1712.7
|11PalladyneAI
|14.95
|.45
|12.27
|+11.55
|+1601.8
|12RailVisionwt
|.45
|.02
|.29
|+.27
|+1511.1
|13RegettiCmp
|19.35
|.66
|15.26
|+14.28
|+1449.2
|14RedCatHldg
|14.91
|.56
|12.85
|+11.97
|+1360.2
|15OxbridgeRewt
|.70
|.02
|.48
|+.45
|+1311.8
|16AEyeIncwt
|.13
|.00
|.08
|+.07
|+1233.3
|17CleanSprkwt
|1.63
|.03
|.72
|+.67
|+1209.1
|18MonoparThrs
|38.50
|1.55
|22.00
|+20.30
|+1194.1
|19SezzleInc
|477.53
|16.23
|255.80+235.28
|+1146.6
|20MicrCloudwt
|.64
|.02
|.34
|+.31
|+1023.3
|21DaveIncwt
|.35
|.01
|.16
|+.15
|+966.7
|22DaveIncA
|108.50
|7.73
|86.92
|+78.54
|+936.6
|23BoneBiolwt
|70.44
|2.87
|40.00
|+36.08
|+920.4
|24RothCHVwt
|.49
|.03
|.40
|+.36
|+900.0
|25AlliancEntA
|10.89
|.81
|9.06
|+8.13
|+876.3
|26Mesoblastrs
|22.00
|1.61
|19.80
|+17.60
|+800.0
|27DognssIntA
|58.50
|2.90
|45.49
|+40.40
|+793.7
|28EcoWvPwr
|17.63
|1.01
|11.00
|+9.76
|+787.1
|29SKGrOppwt
|.65
|.06
|.60
|+.53
|+757.1
|30CoreSci2wt
|18.56
|1.15
|14.02
|+12.38
|+754.9
|31ALT5Sig
|5.26
|.50
|4.65
|+4.10
|+737.8
|32ApplovinA
|417.64
|37.40
|323.83+283.98
|+712.6
|33NextNavwt
|7.35
|.73
|5.74
|+5.02
|+697.2
|34Momntuswt
|.16
|.00
|.08
|+.07
|+690.0
|35QuantumCprs
|90.64
|2.22
|53.92
|+46.94
|+672.5
|36Kingstone
|18.08
|1.97
|15.19
|+13.06
|+613.1
|37IntuitMachA
|19.62
|2.09
|18.16
|+15.61
|+610.8
|38NovaMinern
|7.00
|.42
|6.60
|+5.66
|+602.1
|39RootIncA
|118.15
|7.22
|72.59
|+62.11
|+592.7
|40CoreScientwt
|12.47
|.76
|8.22
|+7.02
|+585.0
|41SummitTher
|33.89
|11.76
|17.85
|+15.24
|+583.7
|42Nexalin
|4.49
|.25
|2.76
|+2.36
|+581.5
|43GlblInvestwt
|.05
|.01
|.02
|+.02
|+566.7
|44PoetTech
|7.79
|.84
|5.95
|+5.02
|+536.4
|45Biofronterwt
|.23
|.01
|.06
|+.05
|+510.0
|46CandelThr
|14.60
|1.16
|8.68
|+7.21
|+490.5
|47MetalSkywt
|.06
|.00
|.04
|+.03
|+483.3
|48FitellCorp
|49.50
|.88
|8.74
|+7.21
|+471.2
|49SMXSecrwt
|.08
|.00
|.06
|+.05
|+450.0
|50InflctPtAcwt
|.77
|.08
|.49
|+.40
|+444.4
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Cemtrexrs
|12096.00
|2.71
|2.89—10518.11
|—
|100.0
|2ADiTxrs
|253.60
|.18
|.19—265.01
|—
|99.9
|3IntractvStrrs
|4760.00
|2.50
|2.85—3437.15
|—
|99.9
|4MullenAutors
|1495.00
|.89
|1.20—1427.80
|—
|99.9
|5Volconrs
|6300.00
|3.49
|4.37—3559.63
|—
|99.9
|6CNSPhrmrs
|65.00
|.10
|.12
|—63.38
|—
|99.8
|7LuxUrbanrs
|481.60
|.53
|.94—416.96
|—
|99.8
|8Allarityrs
|334.20
|.90
|1.17—329.43
|—
|99.6
|9Expion360rs
|544.00
|1.76
|2.39—536.61
|—
|99.6
|10Zoomcarrs
|761.00
|1.25
|1.81—367.19
|—
|99.5
|11CERoThera
|12.80
|.05
|.06
|—10.94
|—
|99.5
|12SunshBiors
|582.00
|2.11
|3.00—541.00
|—
|99.4
|13InspirVetArs
|50.00
|.17
|.19
|—34.31
|—
|99.4
|14SUNation
|480.00
|2.41
|2.63—441.37
|—
|99.4
|15ElevaiLabrs
|778.00
|1.74
|2.29—363.31
|—
|99.4
|16CrwnElectrs
|90.00
|.12
|.14
|—22.06
|—
|99.4
|17XTIAerosprs
|8.00
|.04
|.04
|—
|5.56
|—
|99.2
|18SiyatMobrs
|909.00
|4.50
|6.08—751.72
|—
|99.2
|19PortageBiors
|23.01
|2.21
|5.17—579.83
|—
|99.1
|20TFFPhar
|11.00
|.06
|.07
|—
|6.96
|—
|99.1
|21BlujayDiars
|488.00
|3.03
|4.87—483.13
|—
|99.0
|22MaxeonSlrTrs
|735.00
|4.98
|7.54—709.46
|—
|98.9
|23C3isIncrs
|68.50
|.55
|.57
|—52.43
|—
|98.9
|24VisionMarirs
|155.25
|1.30
|1.59—145.56
|—
|98.9
|25SMXSecArs
|53.25
|.18
|.59
|—52.66
|—
|98.9
|26CanooIncrs
|141.68
|1.34
|1.41—116.81
|—
|98.8
|27AptevoThrs
|399.60
|3.65
|4.31—290.36
|—
|98.5
|28DigitlBrndrs
|640.00
|1.84
|2.47—161.03
|—
|98.5
|29ConduitPhr
|5.29
|.05
|.07
|—
|4.48
|—
|98.5
|30WheelerRErs
|237.60
|3.30
|3.37—216.23
|—
|98.5
|31TransCoders
|237.60
|3.21
|3.37—214.43
|—
|98.5
|32VCIGlblrs
|110.74
|1.38
|1.76—108.98
|—
|98.4
|33BanzaiIntlrs
|177.50
|1.30
|1.53
|—92.47
|—
|98.4
|34AplDNAScrs
|14.40
|.12
|.20
|—12.14
|—
|98.3
|35BeneficntArs
|40.80
|.60
|.75
|—38.14
|—
|98.1
|36UnivrsPharrs
|64.80
|.60
|.61
|—29.54
|—
|98.0
|37TCBioPhrs
|33.50
|.44
|.65
|—31.06
|—
|98.0
|38BlueStarrs
|8.70
|.11
|.15
|—
|7.05
|—
|97.9
|39MicroAlgors
|509.60
|1.66
|3.76—178.64
|—
|97.9
|40XChangers
|60.00
|.64
|.86
|—39.14
|—
|97.8
|41FreightTcrs
|97.00
|1.30
|1.89
|—82.11
|—
|97.8
|42SOBRSafers
|88.00
|.86
|1.16
|—48.45
|—
|97.7
|43HyzonMotrrs
|45.00
|.95
|1.06
|—43.70
|—
|97.6
|44GRIBiors
|65.00
|.30
|.83
|—34.21
|—
|97.6
|45TonixPhrs
|14.08
|.12
|.33
|—12.57
|—
|97.4
|46WindtreeThrs
|14.75
|.29
|.35
|—12.59
|—
|97.3
|47KaixinHldrs
|53.82
|1.20
|1.52
|—51.28
|—
|97.1
|48SyrosPhrm
|8.17
|.18
|.23
|—
|7.56
|—
|97.0
|49RevelBioscrs
|25.26
|.28
|.46
|—14.57
|—
|96.9
|50X3HldgsCors
|32.84
|.66
|.93
|—27.37
|—
|96.7
|—————————
