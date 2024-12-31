Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

December 31, 2024, 6:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Palladynepf 1.69 .01 .77 +.76+15240.0
2AirshipAIwt 3.00 .02 2.05 +2.01 +4900.0
3Regettiwt 8.60 .06 6.34 +6.21 +4596.3
4SoundHnd 21.50 .23 11.56 +11.23 +3361.1
5GorillaTchwt 1.50 .02 .95 +.92 +3066.7
6ThBrCpPt4wt 4.88 .09 2.49 +2.41 +3012.5
7GeneDxA 89.11 2.47 76.86 +74.11 +2694.9
8BrghtMinds 79.02 .93 36.02 +34.59 +2418.9
9TrillerGrwt .45 .01 .15 +.14 +2333.3
10QuantCmp 27.15 .36 16.55 +15.64 +1712.7
11PalladyneAI 14.95 .45 12.27 +11.55 +1601.8
12RailVisionwt .45 .02 .29 +.27 +1511.1
13RegettiCmp 19.35 .66 15.26 +14.28 +1449.2
14RedCatHldg 14.91 .56 12.85 +11.97 +1360.2
15OxbridgeRewt .70 .02 .48 +.45 +1311.8
16AEyeIncwt .13 .00 .08 +.07 +1233.3
17CleanSprkwt 1.63 .03 .72 +.67 +1209.1
18MonoparThrs 38.50 1.55 22.00 +20.30 +1194.1
19SezzleInc 477.53 16.23 255.80+235.28 +1146.6
20MicrCloudwt .64 .02 .34 +.31 +1023.3
21DaveIncwt .35 .01 .16 +.15 +966.7
22DaveIncA 108.50 7.73 86.92 +78.54 +936.6
23BoneBiolwt 70.44 2.87 40.00 +36.08 +920.4
24RothCHVwt .49 .03 .40 +.36 +900.0
25AlliancEntA 10.89 .81 9.06 +8.13 +876.3
26Mesoblastrs 22.00 1.61 19.80 +17.60 +800.0
27DognssIntA 58.50 2.90 45.49 +40.40 +793.7
28EcoWvPwr 17.63 1.01 11.00 +9.76 +787.1
29SKGrOppwt .65 .06 .60 +.53 +757.1
30CoreSci2wt 18.56 1.15 14.02 +12.38 +754.9
31ALT5Sig 5.26 .50 4.65 +4.10 +737.8
32ApplovinA 417.64 37.40 323.83+283.98 +712.6
33NextNavwt 7.35 .73 5.74 +5.02 +697.2
34Momntuswt .16 .00 .08 +.07 +690.0
35QuantumCprs 90.64 2.22 53.92 +46.94 +672.5
36Kingstone 18.08 1.97 15.19 +13.06 +613.1
37IntuitMachA 19.62 2.09 18.16 +15.61 +610.8
38NovaMinern 7.00 .42 6.60 +5.66 +602.1
39RootIncA 118.15 7.22 72.59 +62.11 +592.7
40CoreScientwt 12.47 .76 8.22 +7.02 +585.0
41SummitTher 33.89 11.76 17.85 +15.24 +583.7
42Nexalin 4.49 .25 2.76 +2.36 +581.5
43GlblInvestwt .05 .01 .02 +.02 +566.7
44PoetTech 7.79 .84 5.95 +5.02 +536.4
45Biofronterwt .23 .01 .06 +.05 +510.0
46CandelThr 14.60 1.16 8.68 +7.21 +490.5
47MetalSkywt .06 .00 .04 +.03 +483.3
48FitellCorp 49.50 .88 8.74 +7.21 +471.2
49SMXSecrwt .08 .00 .06 +.05 +450.0
50InflctPtAcwt .77 .08 .49 +.40 +444.4
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Cemtrexrs 12096.00 2.71 2.89—10518.11 100.0
2ADiTxrs 253.60 .18 .19—265.01 99.9
3IntractvStrrs 4760.00 2.50 2.85—3437.15 99.9
4MullenAutors 1495.00 .89 1.20—1427.80 99.9
5Volconrs 6300.00 3.49 4.37—3559.63 99.9
6CNSPhrmrs 65.00 .10 .12 —63.38 99.8
7LuxUrbanrs 481.60 .53 .94—416.96 99.8
8Allarityrs 334.20 .90 1.17—329.43 99.6
9Expion360rs 544.00 1.76 2.39—536.61 99.6
10Zoomcarrs 761.00 1.25 1.81—367.19 99.5
11CERoThera 12.80 .05 .06 —10.94 99.5
12SunshBiors 582.00 2.11 3.00—541.00 99.4
13InspirVetArs 50.00 .17 .19 —34.31 99.4
14SUNation 480.00 2.41 2.63—441.37 99.4
15ElevaiLabrs 778.00 1.74 2.29—363.31 99.4
16CrwnElectrs 90.00 .12 .14 —22.06 99.4
17XTIAerosprs 8.00 .04 .04 5.56 99.2
18SiyatMobrs 909.00 4.50 6.08—751.72 99.2
19PortageBiors 23.01 2.21 5.17—579.83 99.1
20TFFPhar 11.00 .06 .07 6.96 99.1
21BlujayDiars 488.00 3.03 4.87—483.13 99.0
22MaxeonSlrTrs 735.00 4.98 7.54—709.46 98.9
23C3isIncrs 68.50 .55 .57 —52.43 98.9
24VisionMarirs 155.25 1.30 1.59—145.56 98.9
25SMXSecArs 53.25 .18 .59 —52.66 98.9
26CanooIncrs 141.68 1.34 1.41—116.81 98.8
27AptevoThrs 399.60 3.65 4.31—290.36 98.5
28DigitlBrndrs 640.00 1.84 2.47—161.03 98.5
29ConduitPhr 5.29 .05 .07 4.48 98.5
30WheelerRErs 237.60 3.30 3.37—216.23 98.5
31TransCoders 237.60 3.21 3.37—214.43 98.5
32VCIGlblrs 110.74 1.38 1.76—108.98 98.4
33BanzaiIntlrs 177.50 1.30 1.53 —92.47 98.4
34AplDNAScrs 14.40 .12 .20 —12.14 98.3
35BeneficntArs 40.80 .60 .75 —38.14 98.1
36UnivrsPharrs 64.80 .60 .61 —29.54 98.0
37TCBioPhrs 33.50 .44 .65 —31.06 98.0
38BlueStarrs 8.70 .11 .15 7.05 97.9
39MicroAlgors 509.60 1.66 3.76—178.64 97.9
40XChangers 60.00 .64 .86 —39.14 97.8
41FreightTcrs 97.00 1.30 1.89 —82.11 97.8
42SOBRSafers 88.00 .86 1.16 —48.45 97.7
43HyzonMotrrs 45.00 .95 1.06 —43.70 97.6
44GRIBiors 65.00 .30 .83 —34.21 97.6
45TonixPhrs 14.08 .12 .33 —12.57 97.4
46WindtreeThrs 14.75 .29 .35 —12.59 97.3
47KaixinHldrs 53.82 1.20 1.52 —51.28 97.1
48SyrosPhrm 8.17 .18 .23 7.56 97.0
49RevelBioscrs 25.26 .28 .46 —14.57 96.9
50X3HldgsCors 32.84 .66 .93 —27.37 96.7
—————————

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

